Silex Technology Unveils Industry's First PCIe Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth Combo Module for Enterprise AI Applications
News provided bySilex Technology America, Inc.
Jan 06, 2025, 08:47 ET
The SX-PCEBE advances Wi-Fi performance with the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ (802.11be), delivering stable, high-bandwidth connectivity for AI-enabled devices in crowded wireless environments.
SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to CES 2025, the premier technology event in Las Vegas, Silex Technology America, Inc. - a global leader in wireless networking solutions, has announced the SX-PCEBE, the industry's first embedded radio module to support the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ (802.11be) standard and Bluetooth 5.3. Powered by Qualcomm's highly integrated System-On-Chip (SoC), the QCC2076, the SX-PCEBE offers Dual-Band Simultaneous (DBS) operation on 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 6GHz frequencies for unparalleled Wi-Fi reliability and performance.
The SX-PCEBE enables a new class of Wi-Fi for AI-powered devices. Designed with Silex's optimized driver development for medical and industrial applications, the SX-PCEBE delivers seamless plug-and-play Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for leading computing platforms, including those from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and NXP. With these exclusive partnerships, Silex offers enhanced software drivers, enterprise-grade connectivity, and end-to-end services that streamline the product design process.
The SX-PCEBE comes at a time when the demand for data-intensive products is rapidly accelerating. Breakthrough AI innovations in cameras, remote monitoring systems, augmented reality, and ultra-high definition video streaming applications can be fully realized with Wi-Fi 7's wider channel and capacity gains from the 6 GHz spectrum. Designing on Wi-Fi 7 delivers twice the throughput of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6®, enhanced reliability and speed through multi-link operation (MLO), and 20% faster transmission rates with reduced latency for unmatched performance, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance.
"Silex is thrilled to be the first to bring this technology to the market and enable medical and industrial enterprises to harness the power of Wi-Fi 7," says Keith Sugawara, CEO of Silex Technology. "The SX-PCEBE and Wi-Fi 7 is a major leap forward in Wi-Fi performance, delivering faster, more secure connectivity without additional driver development for leading AI computing platforms. Customers will be able to future-proof their product innovations and get to market faster."
SX-PCEBE Features
- Versatile form factors and surface mount options, including a compact M.2 LGA type 1620 and an M.2 PCI Express card for easy migration from legacy PCIe radios to an 802.11 solution, and evaluation on any M.2 equipped platform.
- Supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands
- Supports dual-band simultaneous operation
- Plug-and-play Linux drivers for NXP i.MX family and NVIDIA Jetson platforms
- Supports full industrial operating temperature conditions -40°C to 85°C
The SX-PCEBE will be available in the Spring of 2025. To learn more about this product and apply for early access, visit https://www.silextechnology.com/connectivity-solutions/embedded-wireless/sx-pcebe.
About Silex Technology America, Inc.
For When It Absolutely Must Connect, Silex Technology is a global provider of reliable, secure wireless connectivity solutions. With decades of Wi-Fi expertise, Silex offers a full range of embedded wireless modules, system-on-modules, and network system solutions, supported by expert engineers and unmatched local support. Our end-to-end solution– from design to manufacturing, including integration, certification, and customization– helps device manufacturers reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market. Learn more at silextechnology.com.
Media Contact:
Hollie Aghajani
866-765-8761
[email protected]
SOURCE Silex Technology America, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article