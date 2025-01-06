Silex Technology Unveils Industry's First PCIe Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth Combo Module for Enterprise AI Applications

The SX-PCEBE advances Wi-Fi performance with the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ (802.11be), delivering stable, high-bandwidth connectivity for AI-enabled devices in crowded wireless environments.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to CES 2025, the premier technology event in Las Vegas, Silex Technology America, Inc. - a global leader in wireless networking solutions, has announced the SX-PCEBE , the industry's first embedded radio module to support the latest Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ (802.11be) standard and Bluetooth 5.3. Powered by Qualcomm's highly integrated System-On-Chip (SoC), the QCC2076, the SX-PCEBE offers Dual-Band Simultaneous (DBS) operation on 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 6GHz frequencies for unparalleled Wi-Fi reliability and performance.

SX-PCEBE - PCIe Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth combo module

The SX-PCEBE enables a new class of Wi-Fi for AI-powered devices. Designed with Silex's optimized driver development for medical and industrial applications, the SX-PCEBE delivers seamless plug-and-play Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for leading computing platforms, including those from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and NXP. With these exclusive partnerships, Silex offers enhanced software drivers, enterprise-grade connectivity, and end-to-end services that streamline the product design process.

The SX-PCEBE comes at a time when the demand for data-intensive products is rapidly accelerating. Breakthrough AI innovations in cameras, remote monitoring systems, augmented reality, and ultra-high definition video streaming applications can be fully realized with Wi-Fi 7's wider channel and capacity gains from the 6 GHz spectrum. Designing on Wi-Fi 7 delivers twice the throughput of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6®, enhanced reliability and speed through multi-link operation (MLO), and 20% faster transmission rates with reduced latency for unmatched performance, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance .

"Silex is thrilled to be the first to bring this technology to the market and enable medical and industrial enterprises to harness the power of Wi-Fi 7," says Keith Sugawara, CEO of Silex Technology. "The SX-PCEBE and Wi-Fi 7 is a major leap forward in Wi-Fi performance, delivering faster, more secure connectivity without additional driver development for leading AI computing platforms. Customers will be able to future-proof their product innovations and get to market faster."

SX-PCEBE Features

Versatile form factors and surface mount options, including a compact M.2 LGA type 1620 and an M.2 PCI Express card for easy migration from legacy PCIe radios to an 802.11 solution, and evaluation on any M.2 equipped platform.

Supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands

Supports dual-band simultaneous operation

Plug-and-play Linux drivers for NXP i.MX family and NVIDIA Jetson platforms

Supports full industrial operating temperature conditions -40°C to 85°C

The SX-PCEBE will be available in the Spring of 2025. To learn more about this product and apply for early access, visit https://www.silextechnology.com/connectivity-solutions/embedded-wireless/sx-pcebe.

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

For When It Absolutely Must Connect, Silex Technology is a global provider of reliable, secure wireless connectivity solutions. With decades of Wi-Fi expertise, Silex offers a full range of embedded wireless modules, system-on-modules, and network system solutions, supported by expert engineers and unmatched local support. Our end-to-end solution– from design to manufacturing, including integration, certification, and customization– helps device manufacturers reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market. Learn more at silextechnology.com.

