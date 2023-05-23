Silfab Solar Modules Secure "Top Performer" Rating for PVEL 2023 Scorecard

News provided by

Silfab Solar

23 May, 2023, 08:18 ET

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, earned a "top performer" rating under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) testing, the company announced today.

The rating, awarded by an internationally recognized independent testing authority, continues Silfab's string of top performer awards and solidifies its standing as one of the most trusted solar module manufacturers for residential and commercial uses.

"Power performance, superior durability and reliability are keystones in selecting the right solar panel whether you are a homeowner, business, or clean energy company. Silfab Solar has more than 40 years of proven results," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "The latest PVEL rating further confirms that utilizing the best engineering, leading-edge designs and strict quality controls enable us to deliver the best made-in-North America solar panel."

In the 2023 PVEL report released today, Silfab earned top ratings for two Silfab Prime models and one of its Silfab Commercial products. PVEL's lab put solar modules through a variety of stress tests and climate simulations to rate their reliability.

"PVEL delivers critical data that guides strategic procurement, minimizing technology risk and providing critical information to the solar industry. We continue to witness significant technology advancements for modules, and it is great to see Silfab continue to demonstrate strong results in our Product Qualification Program," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, vice president of sales and marketing at PVEL. "Congratulations to Silfab Solar for once again being listed as a Scorecard Top Performer." 

Due to strong customer demand for its products, Silfab has been strategically increasing production capacity utilizing some of the largest, highly automated manufacturing plants in North America while incorporate break-through technologies developed through exclusive alliances with global innovators.

To read about Silfab's full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com.

About Silfab Solar
Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

SOURCE Silfab Solar

