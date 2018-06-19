Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Complete Teardown Report 2018

The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market outlook for SiC devices is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2016-2020. This will increase to 40% from 2020-2022 due to growth among automotive and industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1B in 2022.

In the energy conversion sector, SiC devices have an actual value of $250M, which will increase by around 28% in 2022. The reason for this relates to market forces pushing for loss reduction, not only for the sake of improved efficiency but also for smaller packages.

Littelfuse, Inc., a leader in circuit protection, recently introduced its first series of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. This is the latest addition to the company's power semiconductor line, realized through a majority investment in Monolith Semiconductor Inc., a SiC technology development company.

The LSIC1MO120E0080, with a voltage rating of 1200V and ultra-low (80m?) on-resistance, is the first organically designed, developed, and manufactured SiC MOSFET to be released by this partnership, using all of X-Fab's know-how and experience, along with its 150mm SiC production line in Lubbock.

Supported by a full component and package teardown, this report reveals Littelfuse's innovative assets, which bring several advantages to the 1200V SiC MOSFET: most notably, superior gate-oxide reliability, switching performance, and conduction losses.

This report also details the complete bill of materials (BoM), die manufacturing, and packaging processes. Included too are an estimated manufacturing cost, a comparison with similar products from STMicroelectronics and CREE, and an estimated sales price of the Littelfuse component.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview/Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Reverse Costing Methodology

Company Profile

  • Littelfuse Semiconductor

Physical Analysis

  • Synthesis of the Physical Analysi
  • Package Analysis
    • Package opening
    • Package cross-section
  • MOSFET Die
    • MOSFET die - view and dimensions
    • MOSFET - die process
    • MOSFET - die cross-section
    • MOSFET - die process characteristics

MOSFET Manufacturing Process

  • MOSFET Die - Front-End Process
  • MOSFET Die - Fabrication Unit
  • Final Test and Packaging - Fabrication Unit

Cost Analysis

  • Synthesis of the Cost Analysis
  • Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
  • MOSFET Die
    • MOSFET - front-end cost
    • MOSFET - die probe test, thinning and dicing
    • MOSFET - wafer cost
    • MOSFET - die cost
  • Complete MOSFET
    • Assembled components cost
    • Synthesis of the assembly
    • Component cost

Price Analysis

  • Estimated Sales Price

Comparison

  • 1200V CREE and STMicroelectronic SiC MOSFET Comparison
  • SiC vs IGBT Comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdk69l/silicon_carbide?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-carbide-sic-mosfet-complete-teardown-report-2018-300668545.html

