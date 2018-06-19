Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Complete Teardown Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market outlook for SiC devices is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2016-2020. This will increase to 40% from 2020-2022 due to growth among automotive and industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1B in 2022.
In the energy conversion sector, SiC devices have an actual value of $250M, which will increase by around 28% in 2022. The reason for this relates to market forces pushing for loss reduction, not only for the sake of improved efficiency but also for smaller packages.
Littelfuse, Inc., a leader in circuit protection, recently introduced its first series of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. This is the latest addition to the company's power semiconductor line, realized through a majority investment in Monolith Semiconductor Inc., a SiC technology development company.
The LSIC1MO120E0080, with a voltage rating of 1200V and ultra-low (80m?) on-resistance, is the first organically designed, developed, and manufactured SiC MOSFET to be released by this partnership, using all of X-Fab's know-how and experience, along with its 150mm SiC production line in Lubbock.
Supported by a full component and package teardown, this report reveals Littelfuse's innovative assets, which bring several advantages to the 1200V SiC MOSFET: most notably, superior gate-oxide reliability, switching performance, and conduction losses.
This report also details the complete bill of materials (BoM), die manufacturing, and packaging processes. Included too are an estimated manufacturing cost, a comparison with similar products from STMicroelectronics and CREE, and an estimated sales price of the Littelfuse component.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
Company Profile
- Littelfuse Semiconductor
Physical Analysis
- Synthesis of the Physical Analysi
- Package Analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- MOSFET Die
- MOSFET die - view and dimensions
- MOSFET - die process
- MOSFET - die cross-section
- MOSFET - die process characteristics
MOSFET Manufacturing Process
- MOSFET Die - Front-End Process
- MOSFET Die - Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging - Fabrication Unit
Cost Analysis
- Synthesis of the Cost Analysis
- Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
- MOSFET Die
- MOSFET - front-end cost
- MOSFET - die probe test, thinning and dicing
- MOSFET - wafer cost
- MOSFET - die cost
- Complete MOSFET
- Assembled components cost
- Synthesis of the assembly
- Component cost
Price Analysis
- Estimated Sales Price
Comparison
- 1200V CREE and STMicroelectronic SiC MOSFET Comparison
- SiC vs IGBT Comparison
