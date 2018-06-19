Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET Complete Teardown Report 2018

The market outlook for SiC devices is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2016-2020. This will increase to 40% from 2020-2022 due to growth among automotive and industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1B in 2022.



In the energy conversion sector, SiC devices have an actual value of $250M, which will increase by around 28% in 2022. The reason for this relates to market forces pushing for loss reduction, not only for the sake of improved efficiency but also for smaller packages.



Littelfuse, Inc., a leader in circuit protection, recently introduced its first series of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. This is the latest addition to the company's power semiconductor line, realized through a majority investment in Monolith Semiconductor Inc., a SiC technology development company.



The LSIC1MO120E0080, with a voltage rating of 1200V and ultra-low (80m?) on-resistance, is the first organically designed, developed, and manufactured SiC MOSFET to be released by this partnership, using all of X-Fab's know-how and experience, along with its 150mm SiC production line in Lubbock.



Supported by a full component and package teardown, this report reveals Littelfuse's innovative assets, which bring several advantages to the 1200V SiC MOSFET: most notably, superior gate-oxide reliability, switching performance, and conduction losses.



This report also details the complete bill of materials (BoM), die manufacturing, and packaging processes. Included too are an estimated manufacturing cost, a comparison with similar products from STMicroelectronics and CREE, and an estimated sales price of the Littelfuse component.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Company Profile

Littelfuse Semiconductor

Physical Analysis

Synthesis of the Physical Analysi

Package Analysis

Package opening



Package cross-section

MOSFET Die

MOSFET die - view and dimensions



MOSFET - die process



MOSFET - die cross-section



MOSFET - die process characteristics

MOSFET Manufacturing Process

MOSFET Die - Front-End Process

MOSFET Die - Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging - Fabrication Unit

Cost Analysis

Synthesis of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

MOSFET Die

MOSFET - front-end cost



MOSFET - die probe test, thinning and dicing



MOSFET - wafer cost



MOSFET - die cost

Complete MOSFET

Assembled components cost



Synthesis of the assembly



Component cost

Price Analysis

Estimated Sales Price

Comparison

1200V CREE and STMicroelectronic SiC MOSFET Comparison

SiC vs IGBT Comparison

