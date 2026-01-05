Silicon Labs Accelerates the Future of Connected Intelligence at CES 2026

Launching the new Simplicity SDK for Zephyr , which brings Silicon Labs QA and support to one of the most popular real-time operating systems (RTOS) for embedded development.

CES has always been a place for companies to demonstrate how their products are pushing the cutting-edge of innovation. As these devices have become more complex, they require new software that can operate and meet the demands of their advanced applications. To meet that need, Silicon Labs is bringing one of the most popular open-source real-time operating systems to enterprise users.

Silicon Labs Open Source Expertise Extends to Zephyr

On the first day of CES, Silicon Labs announced the release and general availability of the Simplicity SDK for Zephyr. Zephyr has quickly become the go-to open RTOS for connected embedded systems, offering a portable, production-grade alternative to proprietary kernels. As a Platinum member of the Zephyr project, Silicon Labs brings deep open source expertise along with a broad portfolio of wireless protocol technologies, particularly in Bluetooth® LE and Wi‑Fi.

At large-scale IoT deployments — where devices may remain in the field for decades –manufacturers and users need long-term confidence in security, performance, and regulatory compliance. Open-source RTOS options do not always meet these requirements, which is why Silicon Labs is creating an enterprise-grade commercial package for Zephyr.

The new Simplicity SDK for Zephyr delivers:

Silicon Labs–maintained distribution of Zephyr : A vetted snapshot of the Zephyr codebase that passes Silicon Labs' Quality Assurance processes, with additional features and full access to Silicon Labs' standard support channels.

: A vetted snapshot of the Zephyr codebase that passes Silicon Labs' Quality Assurance processes, with additional features and full access to Silicon Labs' standard support channels. Launch-day wireless coverage : Initial support for Bluetooth LE across popular Silicon Labs SoCs and combined Wi‑Fi + Bluetooth on select devices.

: Initial support for Bluetooth LE across popular Silicon Labs SoCs and combined Wi‑Fi + Bluetooth on select devices. Low-friction migration : Existing Zephyr applications can move to Silicon Labs devices with minimal firmware changes, accelerating time-to-market while preserving portability.

: Existing Zephyr applications can move to Silicon Labs devices with minimal firmware changes, accelerating time-to-market while preserving portability. Faster onboarding: A dedicated Getting Started guide and developer journey reduces setup to a few commands—so teams can build, flash, and debug quickly on Silicon Labs hardware.

For more details on the Simplicity SDK for Zephyr visit "Introducing Simplicity SDK for Zephyr" on the Silicon Labs blog. Developers can begin with the Zephyr Getting Started guide and explore Silicon Labs' extensive Zephyr resources on GitHub.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. The company provides highly integrated SoCs, software, and tools for smart home, industrial IoT, and smart city applications, helping device makers create advanced edge connectivity products.

