Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Feb 04, 2026, 07:02 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which ended January 3, 2026.
"The Silicon Labs team completed fiscal 2025 with continued strong execution, delivering an impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 34%," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Labs. "That momentum continues as we enter 2026 with record opportunity funnel and design win traction."
Due to the separately announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs will cancel its previously announced earnings call scheduled for February 10, 2026, and has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.
Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $785 million, up 34% year-over-year
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the year was $445 million, up 31% year-over-year
- Home & Life revenue for the year was $340 million, up 38% year-over-year
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 58.2%
- GAAP operating expenses were $528 million
- GAAP operating loss was $71 million
- GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.98)
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $434 million
- Non-GAAP operating income was $25 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $208 million, up 25% year-over-year
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $122 million, up 37% year-over-year
- Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $87 million, up 12% year-over-year
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 63.4%
- GAAP operating expenses were $135 million
- GAAP operating loss was $3 million
- GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.08)
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.6%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $112 million
- Non-GAAP operating income was $21 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.56
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
January 3,
|
December 28,
|
January 3,
|
December 28,
|
Revenues
|
$ 208,206
|
$ 166,249
|
$ 784,764
|
$ 584,386
|
Cost of revenues
|
76,128
|
76,026
|
327,781
|
272,198
|
Gross profit
|
132,078
|
90,223
|
456,983
|
312,188
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
89,521
|
82,438
|
353,246
|
332,225
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
45,809
|
36,412
|
174,278
|
145,453
|
Operating expenses
|
135,330
|
118,850
|
527,524
|
477,678
|
Operating loss
|
(3,252)
|
(28,627)
|
(70,541)
|
(165,490)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income and other, net
|
2,932
|
2,978
|
13,604
|
11,987
|
Interest expense
|
(214)
|
(260)
|
(975)
|
(1,310)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(534)
|
(25,909)
|
(57,912)
|
(154,813)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
2,150
|
(2,086)
|
6,995
|
36,197
|
Net loss
|
$ (2,684)
|
$ (23,823)
|
$ (64,907)
|
$ (191,010)
|
Loss per share:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.73)
|
$ (1.98)
|
$ (5.93)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.73)
|
$ (1.98)
|
$ (5.93)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
32,920
|
32,420
|
32,721
|
32,191
|
Diluted
|
32,920
|
32,420
|
32,721
|
32,191
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2026
|
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
|
GAAP
Measure
|
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization
|
Other Costs
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
Revenues
|
$ 208,206
|
Gross profit
|
132,078
|
63.4 %
|
$ 400
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 132,478
|
63.6 %
|
Research and development
|
89,521
|
43.0 %
|
12,190
|
2,295
|
404
|
74,632
|
35.8 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
45,809
|
22.0 %
|
8,089
|
—
|
461
|
37,259
|
17.9 %
|
Operating expenses
|
135,330
|
65.0 %
|
20,279
|
2,295
|
865
|
111,891
|
53.7 %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(3,252)
|
(1.6 %)
|
20,679
|
2,295
|
865
|
20,587
|
9.9 %
|
Three Months Ended
January 3, 2026
|
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
GAAP
Measure
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
|
Other
Costs*
|
Income
Tax
Adjustments
|
Non-
GAAP
Measure
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,684)
|
$ 20,679
|
$ 2,295
|
$ 865
|
$ (2,511)
|
$ 18,644
|
Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
32,920
|
279
|
33,199
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ 0.56
|
* Represents pre-tax amounts
|
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2026
|
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
|
GAAP
Measure
|
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization
|
Other Costs
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
Revenues
|
$ 784,764
|
Gross profit
|
456,983
|
58.2 %
|
$ 1,944
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 458,927
|
58.5 %
|
Research and development
|
353,246
|
45.0 %
|
48,447
|
13,369
|
934
|
290,496
|
37.0 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
174,278
|
22.2 %
|
29,933
|
—
|
1,216
|
143,129
|
18.2 %
|
Operating expenses
|
527,524
|
67.2 %
|
78,380
|
13,369
|
2,150
|
433,625
|
55.3 %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(70,541)
|
(9.0 %)
|
80,324
|
13,369
|
2,150
|
25,302
|
3.2 %
|
Twelve Months Ended
January 3, 2026
|
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
GAAP
Measure
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
|
Other
Costs*
|
Income
Tax
Adjustments
|
Non-
GAAP
Measure
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (64,907)
|
$ 80,324
|
$ 13,369
|
$ 2,150
|
$ (591)
|
$ 30,345
|
Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
32,721
|
260
|
32,981
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ (1.98)
|
$ 0.92
|
* Represents pre-tax amounts
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
January 3,
|
December 28,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 364,222
|
$ 281,607
|
Short-term investments
|
79,400
|
100,554
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
64,513
|
54,479
|
Inventories
|
95,566
|
105,639
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
70,316
|
59,754
|
Total current assets
|
674,017
|
602,033
|
Property and equipment, net
|
128,643
|
132,136
|
Goodwill
|
376,389
|
376,389
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
23,130
|
36,499
|
Other assets, net
|
67,138
|
75,617
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,269,317
|
$ 1,222,674
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 50,717
|
$ 42,448
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
5,359
|
3,073
|
Other current liabilities
|
87,711
|
52,362
|
Total current liabilities
|
143,787
|
97,883
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
31,112
|
44,770
|
Total liabilities
|
174,899
|
142,653
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,955 and 32,458
shares issued and outstanding at January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024,
respectively
|
3
|
3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
157,402
|
78,227
|
Retained earnings
|
936,814
|
1,001,721
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
199
|
70
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,094,418
|
1,080,021
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,269,317
|
$ 1,222,674
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
January 3,
|
December 28,
|
Operating Activities
|
Net loss
|
$ (64,907)
|
$ (191,010)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
24,716
|
25,551
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
13,369
|
23,034
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
80,324
|
61,503
|
Deferred income taxes
|
881
|
29,470
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(10,034)
|
(25,184)
|
Inventories
|
9,992
|
88,494
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
8,826
|
27,362
|
Accounts payable
|
6,333
|
(15,155)
|
Other current liabilities and income taxes
|
36,781
|
(21,768)
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
2,286
|
956
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(12,859)
|
(17,163)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
95,708
|
(13,910)
|
Investing Activities
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(34,790)
|
(73,602)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
15,393
|
54,227
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
40,716
|
131,858
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(29,922)
|
(11,748)
|
Proceeds from capital-related government incentives
|
578
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|
—
|
12,382
|
Purchases of other assets
|
(4,000)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(12,025)
|
113,117
|
Financing Activities
|
Payments on debt
|
—
|
(45,000)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
(16)
|
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
|
(15,706)
|
(16,434)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
14,638
|
16,346
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,068)
|
(45,104)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
82,615
|
54,103
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
281,607
|
227,504
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 364,222
|
$ 281,607
