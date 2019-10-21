Silicon Labs Acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 Software and Modules

"Silicon Labs and Qulsar share a common vision of developing simplified solutions that ease the adoption of IEEE 1588 in a wide range of infrastructure applications," said James Wilson, General Manager of Timing Products at Silicon Labs. "The addition of Qulsar's software and modules to our 1588 network synchronizer portfolio uniquely positions us to address this fast-growing market opportunity with turnkey, carrier-grade solutions that simplify 1588 integration and accelerate time to market."

IEEE 1588 provides precise network synchronization for 5G infrastructure by distributing time-of-day across packet-based networks. Adoption of 1588 solutions helps eliminate cost, reliability and line-of-sight issues related to GPS time synchronization and enables new 5G services that provide higher bandwidth connectivity while minimizing interference between cell sites.

"The combination of Qulsar's 1588 hardware-software solutions and Silicon Labs' physical layer timing products will enable Silicon Labs to accelerate product innovation and deliver highly integrated, easy-to-use precision timing solutions for a broad range of applications," said Rajen Datta, President and CEO of Qulsar. "Qulsar remains committed to the IEEE 1588 and precise time synchronization market. We look forward to partnering with Silicon Labs as we pivot our business model to focus on advanced system-level time synchronization and real-time sensor fusion solutions for emerging mobile infrastructure, automotive and IoT markets."

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of timing solutions for infrastructure applications, offering a broad portfolio of crystal oscillators and voltage-controlled crystal oscillators (XO/VCXOs), clock generators, clock buffers, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers. The addition of Qulsar software to this portfolio enables Silicon Labs to address cost-sensitive, software-only PTP applications with standards-compliant solutions. Qulsar modules make it easy to add IEEE 1588 to designs by tightly integrating PTP software and hardware in turnkey timing solutions.

About Qulsar

Qulsar enables new applications through precisely synchronized time and is a provider of system solutions for the mobile network infrastructure and for real time sensor fusion applications. Qulsar offers industry-leading system solutions and specialized design services that unlock new capabilities for mobile networks, the Internet of things (IoT) and automotive industries. qulsar.com

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

