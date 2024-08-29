Silicon Labs to Present at Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

Silicon Labs

Aug 29, 2024, 15:11 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at Citi's Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The discussion will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs Chief Executive Officer Matt Johnson

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

