Silicon Labs and Kudelski IoT Partner to Accelerate Matter Device Certification

New Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) and Device Attestation Certificates (DAC) Injection Streamline Security Implementation for Matter-Certified IoT Devices

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, in partnership with Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a global leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced a new solution to accelerate the time to market for Matter-certified IoT devices. The collaboration integrates Kudelski IoT's Matter Device Attestation Certificates (DAC) into Silicon Labs' Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS), enabling device makers to build Zero Trust security from the foundry to customers' doorsteps, which ultimately saves time and costs.

The Zero Trust approach, with its "never trust, always verify" principle and continuous authentication, is fundamental to Matter, a unifying, IP-based connectivity protocol. Matter mandates unique device authentication certificates using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for robust security. While this framework significantly enhances IoT device protection, it also introduces new complexities for manufacturers, particularly in securely obtaining and transferring certificates from Certificate Authorities to production facilities.

By combining Silicon Labs' secure, economical, and trusted manufacturing capabilities with Kudelski's certified Matter PKI service, IoT manufacturers can now have Matter DACs securely injected during production, streamlining the path to Matter volume manufacturing.

"The Matter volume production doesn't have to be a complex hurdle," said Rohit Ravichandran, product manager for security and services at Silicon Labs. "Our first-of-its-kind secure provisioning service, along with Kudelski IoT's expertise and PKI services, will enable manufacturers to focus on innovation without compromising on security."

The integrated CPMS and DAC injection service provides several key benefits:

Secure injection of signed DACs at Silicon Labs-designated factories

Simplified key management and reduced manufacturing complexity

Accelerated time-to-market for Matter-certified products

Enhanced protection against counterfeiting and overproduction

"Kudelski IoT's Matter Product Attestation Certificate Service does the heavy lifting for you, allowing you to join the Matter ecosystem easily," said Chrystophe Clément, principal architect at Kudelski IoT. "We're excited to partner with Silicon Labs to scale Matter adoption and reduce the burdens for manufacturers."

Silicon Labs Matter DAC injection is available now for Silicon Labs' MG24 wireless SoCs and modules with Secure Vault technology. After completing product development and obtaining Matter certification through the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), manufacturers can easily place orders through the Silicon Labs CPMS web portal. Silicon Labs will then ship sample parts within 4-6 weeks for testing and validation, after which volume orders can be placed.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

