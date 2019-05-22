Silicon Labs and Philips Hue Further Advance Smart Lighting

The Friends of Hue ecosystem enables third-party vendors and brands to build certified, interoperable smart lighting products that integrate seamlessly with Philips Hue, the leading Zigbee-based smart lighting solution. Silicon Labs, a key Friends of Hue partner, has worked closely with Signify to define the Zigbee cluster and provide compliant software to enable advanced light switch functionality, such as user-friendly setup in the Philips Hue app and deploying firmware updates through the Hue cloud. Silicon Labs' Zigbee software development kit implements the Friends of Hue specification, allowing third-party vendors to build certified devices that are guaranteed to integrate with Philips Hue.

"We believe smart lighting should be accessible to everyone, and convenient smart light control via the light switch is a key part of this vision," said Duncan McCue, Head of Partnerships, Signify. "The Friends of Hue Switches program is helping partners develop innovative light switches that integrate seamlessly with the Hue ecosystem, improving the smart lighting experience for millions of consumers worldwide. We are delighted to collaborate with Silicon Labs in expanding the Friends of Hue program to enable battery-powered light switches into the Hue ecosystem, based on Zigbee technology for maximum reliability and interoperability."

When end users turn off smart lights using legacy wall switches, the lights are powered off and cannot be controlled using apps, voice commands, schedules or sensors. Friends of Hue switches enable reliable Hue smart lighting control directly from wall switches, keeping the Hue lights "always-ready" while providing a familiar interface everyone knows how to use. The Silicon Labs Friends of Hue software development kit (SDK) enables a variety of smart light switch designs and increases the choice of compatible switches for Philips Hue users.

"With more than 15 years of experience in mesh networking and more than 250 million deployed mesh nodes to date, Silicon Labs is strengthening the Friends of Hue program with our deep Zigbee expertise, best-in-class software and wireless development tools," said Matt Saunders, Vice President of Marketing and Applications, IoT Products, Silicon Labs. "Together with the growing network of Friends of Hue partners, we are advancing smart lighting solutions for the IoT."

"Smart lighting has redefined home automation by enabling simple, affordable DIY solutions. As the leading IoT technology for smart lighting, Zigbee has played a key role in driving smart home adoption and innovation," said Mareca Hatler, Director of Research, ON World. "Zigbee is used in 80 percent of all smart LED light bulbs sold today from popular consumer retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Bed Bath and Beyond."

To learn more about the Friends of Hue Switches program and the Silicon Labs Zigbee SDK, visit silabs.com/friends-of-hue.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

