Silicon Labs and Yeelight Deliver Smart Lighting Compatible with Seamless Setup in the Google Home App

"The new M2 Yeelight light bulb meets increasing consumer demands for sophisticated, user-friendly smart home products with simplified setup requirements and Google Home voice control," said LM Wang, vice president of Asia Pacific sales at Silicon Labs. "Our Bluetooth solutions play a pivotal role in delivering this enhanced lighting experience, ensuring reliable wireless connectivity, high-performance and low power consumption."

Yeelight is one of the first brands to deliver a smart lighting integration with Google Seamless. The Yeelight M2 Bulb allows for multi-colored effects, adjustable color temperature, and increased luminance of up to 1000 ml – bright enough for daily illumination. Seamless Setup allows you to quickly and easily set up smart home devices in the Google Home app in just a few steps. No additional apps are required, and the Google Nest device can act as a hub to connect smart home devices to the web.

Connected by Silicon Labs' BG21 solution, the Yeelight M2 bulb offers off-premise access to Google Assistant-enabled devices, as well as higher reliability. Users can ask Google to turn on/off, dim, or change colors of the lights simply by using their voice. The M2 pairs directly with Google Assistant, resulting in an improved response time from Google Assistant-enabled speakers or displays. Users are also able to set up Google Assistant Routines in the Google Home app to automatically control lighting in certain settings using simple voice commands.

"Silicon Labs' trusted and secure smart home wireless IoT platforms allow us to build high-performing and uniquely designed smart home lighting products for our customers," said Wilson Wei, CTO of Yeelight. "Silicon Labs' technology is a powerful asset for us as we continue to define new lighting standards in the industry."

Yeelight will demonstrate the M2 light bulbs at CES this week. For more information about Silicon Labs Bluetooth solutions, visit silabs.com/wireless/bluetooth. For more information on Yeelight M2 light bulbs, visit yeelight.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

About Yeelight

Yeelight, the world's leading smart lighting brand, has successfully shipped over over 40 million products to over 200 countries and regions globally. Yeelight's extensive product portfolio takes care of all the lighting needs at home, including essential light, table light, ceiling light, ambiance light, and smart light control. Yeelight is widely integrated with major IoT platforms such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, Razer Chroma, Yandex, Naver, IFTTT and more. yeelight.com

