Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2019. Revenue was at the midpoint of guidance at $206.7 million, up 10 percent from $188.1 million in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP loss per share was $(0.37), which includes an approximate $(0.64) per share impact from a $28.1 million discrete tax charge to the GAAP tax provision related to a tax ruling on intercompany cost sharing arrangements. Second quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.83.

"We grew second quarter revenue 10 percent sequentially despite macro headwinds impacting the semiconductor industry," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We are gaining traction in our target markets, with total estimated design win lifetime revenue establishing a new record, up 25 percent year-on-year. Wireless products achieved more than one billion units shipped to date and established record revenue in the second quarter."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue increased to $125 million , up 17% sequentially and 7% year-on-year.

, up 17% sequentially and 7% year-on-year. Infrastructure revenue declined to $44 million , down 4% sequentially and 15% year-on-year.

, down 4% sequentially and 15% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue was flat sequentially at $26 million , and down 23% year-on-year.

, and down 23% year-on-year. Access revenue increased to $12 million , up 24% sequentially and down 23% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61.5%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $64 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 7.0%.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.37) .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $50 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $38 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19.2%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.83 .

Product Results

Announced a collaboration with Signify, the world leader in lighting, to help ecosystem partners develop smart light switches for Philips Hue systems based on Silicon Labs' Zigbee technology.

Announced the adoption of Silicon Labs' microcontrollers in the latest smart lock products from Yunding, an innovative smart device and cloud-based service provider in China and a key member of the Xiaomi Mi Ecosystem.

and a key member of the Xiaomi Mi Ecosystem. Announced a collaboration with Notion, a home monitoring solution provider, on a battery-powered smart home sensor built on Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko platform.

Launched Si539x jitter attenuating clocks with a fully integrated crystal, improving system reliability and performance while simplifying PCB layout in high-speed networking designs.

Introduced high-performance Si5388 clocks combining Silicon Labs' DSPLL technology with standards-compliant software to provide a complete timing solution and simplifying the adoption of the IEEE 1588 standard.

Business Outlook

The company expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $213 to $223 million, with sequential growth in IoT and Broadcast, Access flat, and a decline in Infrastructure, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $112 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 10.5%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.29 and $0.39 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $89 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 12.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.79 and $0.89 .

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 29,

2019

June 30,

2018 Revenues $206,709

$217,106

$394,822

$422,490 Cost of revenues 79,660

85,814

151,899

166,961 Gross profit 127,049

131,292

242,923

255,529 Operating expenses:













Research and development 63,856

59,495

125,422

114,323 Selling, general and administrative 48,637

53,796

97,853

99,490 Operating expenses 112,493

113,291

223,275

213,813 Operating income 14,556

18,001

19,648

41,716 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,696

1,609

6,519

4,811 Interest expense (5,005)

(4,888)

(10,002)

(9,771) Income before income taxes 13,247

14,722

16,165

36,756 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 29,276

442

26,796

(3,929)















Net income (loss) $ (16,029)

$ 14,280

$ (10,631)

$ 40,685















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.37)

$ 0.33

$ (0.25)

$ 0.94 Diluted $ (0.37)

$ 0.32

$ (0.25)

$ 0.92















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,386

43,312

43,287

43,138 Diluted 43,386

44,294

43,287

44,106

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended June 29, 2019



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Acquisition

Related Items

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$206,709





















































Gross profit

127,049

61.5%

$ 326

$ --

$ --

$127,375

61.6%





























Research and development

63,856

30.9%

6,459

7,687

--

49,710

24.0%





























Selling, general and administrative

48,637

23.6%

6,884

2,469

1,248

38,036

18.4%





























Operating income

14,556

7.0%

13,669

10,156

1,248

39,629

19.2%



























































Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended June 29, 2019



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Acquisition

Related

Items*

Non-cash Interest Expense*

Income Tax

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$(16,029)

$13,669

$10,156

$1,248

$2,900

$24,476

$36,420

































GAAP Measure

Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss

Non-GAAP Measure Diluted shares outstanding

43,386









624









44,010





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.37)





















$ 0.83

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending September 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60.0%

0.0%

60.0%













Operating expenses

$112.0

$23.0

$89.0













Effective tax rate

10.5%

2.0%

12.5%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.29

$0.50

$0.79













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.39

$0.50

$0.89

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 29,

2019

December 29,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,549

$ 197,043 Short-term investments 452,265

416,779 Accounts receivable, net 72,301

73,194 Inventories 73,865

74,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,662

64,650 Total current assets 847,642

826,638 Property and equipment, net 137,644

139,049 Goodwill 397,344

397,344 Other intangible assets, net 150,356

170,832 Other assets, net 69,954

90,491 Total assets $1,602,940

$1,624,354







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 41,585

$ 41,171 Deferred revenue and returns liability 21,266

22,494 Other current liabilities 68,186

81,180 Total current liabilities 131,037

144,845 Convertible debt 361,430

354,771 Other non-current liabilities 59,202

57,448 Total liabilities 551,669

557,064 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,344 and 43,088 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 99,665

107,517 Retained earnings 950,712

961,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 890

(1,574) Total stockholders' equity 1,051,271

1,067,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,602,940

$1,624,354

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 29,

2019

June 30,

2018

Operating Activities







Net income (loss) $ (10,631)

$ 40,685

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 8,447

7,643

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 20,476

18,366

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,659

6,354

Stock-based compensation expense 26,253

24,311

Deferred income taxes 24,043

(5,830)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 893

(16,705)

Inventories 1,118

(565)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,326

(1,759)

Accounts payable 5,321

2,980

Other current liabilities and income taxes (18,101)

(17,249)

Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability (1,228)

(4,193)

Other non-current liabilities (3,222)

(3,260)

Net cash provided by operating activities 71,354

50,778











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (184,170)

(148,437)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 151,428

295,405

Purchases of property and equipment (9,402)

(11,406)

Purchases of other assets (2,588)

(5,893)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired --

(239,729)

Net cash used in investing activities (44,732)

(110,060)











Financing Activities







Repurchases of common stock (26,716)

(3,397)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (14,509)

(18,408)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,109

6,585

Net cash used in financing activities (34,116)

(15,220)











Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,494)

(74,502)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,043

269,366

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $189,549

$194,864



