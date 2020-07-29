Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2020. Revenue was near the top end of the guidance range at $207.5 million, down from $214.9 million in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) were $(0.04) and $0.74, respectively.

"Second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range at $207.5 million," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Clearly, the global pandemic has and will continue to impact the way people live, work and play. We are well-positioned to execute our strategy in IoT connectivity and internet infrastructure in light of recent trends in the market, which we see accelerating as the world moves even faster to becoming more connected."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue declined to $115.1 million , down 3% sequentially and 8% year-on-year.

, down 3% sequentially and 8% year-on-year. Infrastructure and Automotive revenue declined to $92.5 million , down 5% sequentially and up 13% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.9%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $71 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $48 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 3.4%.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.04) .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.4%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $52 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.0%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.74 .

Product Results

Announced the EFP01 PMIC family, a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers. The EFP01 PMIC family provides a flexible, system-level power management solution enhancing the energy efficiency of battery-powered applications including IoT sensors, asset tags, smart meters, home and building automation, security, and health and wellness products.

Business Highlights

Successfully completed the operational integration of Redpine Signals' connectivity business and Hyderabad, India design center.

design center. Joined the Wi-SUN Alliance's board of directors to accelerate the global adoption of Wi-SUN. The Wi-SUN Alliance aims to advance seamless, ubiquitous LPWAN connectivity via a standards-based, interoperable solution for global markets.

Continued preparation for our first-ever Works With smart home developer conference September 9 th – 10 th , a two-day virtual event where smart home developers will learn how to connect our platforms, devices and protocols to work with ecosystems from industry leaders including Amazon, Apple HomeKit, Google, Samsung and many others.

– 10 , a two-day virtual event where smart home developers will learn how to connect our platforms, devices and protocols to work with ecosystems from industry leaders including Amazon, Apple HomeKit, Google, Samsung and many others. Migrated marketing and customer engagement initiatives to a virtual environment, holding weekly virtual Tech Talks and BG22 workshops with more attendees, repeat views and more accounts engaged than in-person events of this nature.

Added Karuna Annavajjala to Silicon Labs' executive team as Chief Information Officer to lead the company's global IT team responsible for strategic planning, business application platforms, cyber security and service delivery.

Business Outlook

The company expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $208 to $218 million, with IoT up and Infrastructure & Automotive down, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $118 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.01) and $0.09 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $92 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.67 and $0.77 .

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10145993. The replay will be available through August 29, 2020.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 4,

2020

June 29,

2019

July 4,

2020

June 29,

2019 Revenues $207,533

$206,709

$422,410

$394,822 Cost of revenues 81,222

79,660

166,933

151,899 Gross profit 126,311

127,049

255,477

242,923 Operating expenses:













Research and development 70,838

63,856

142,061

125,422 Selling, general and administrative 48,404

48,637

102,400

97,853 Operating expenses 119,242

112,493

244,461

223,275 Operating income 7,069

14,556

11,016

19,648 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,267

3,696

6,518

6,519 Interest expense (11,778)

(5,005)

(17,319)

(10,002) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,442)

13,247

215

16,165 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 381

29,276

(206)

26,796 Net income (loss) $ (1,823)

$ (16,029)

$ 421

$ (10,631)















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.04)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ (0.25) Diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ (0.25)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,761

43,386

43,699

43,287 Diluted 43,761

43,386

44,219

43,287

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures|

(In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended July 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Acquisition Related Items

Restructuring Charges

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$207,533





























































Gross margin

126,311

60.9%

$ 376

$ --

$ 608

$ 44

$127,339

61.4%

































Research and development

70,838

34.1%

7,072

8,454

2,017

844

52,451

25.3%

































Selling, general and administrative

48,404

23.4%

7,009

2,764

767

397

37,467

18.1%

































Operating income

7,069

3.4%

14,457

11,218

3,392

1,285

37,421

18.0%

Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

July 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Acquisition Related Items*

Restructuring Charges*

Interest Expense Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Measure Net income (loss)

$ (1,823)

$14,457

$11,218

$3,392

$1,285

$8,692

$(4,533)

$32,688





































GAAP Measure

Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss

Non-GAAP

Measure Diluted shares outstanding

43,761

293

44,054

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.04)

























$ 0.74





* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending October 3, 2020



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60%

0.5%

60.5%













Operating expenses

$118

$26

$92













Effective tax rate

0.0%

11.5%

11.5%













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.01)

$0.68

$0.67













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.09

$0.68

$0.77





* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $14.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.8 million, acquisition related items of $1.2 million, restructuring charges of $0.04 million, and interest expense adjustments of $6.1 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



July 4,

2020

December 28,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,659

$ 227,146 Short-term investments 445,685

498,825 Accounts receivable, net 70,487

75,639 Inventories 70,022

73,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,584

69,192 Total current assets 917,437

943,859 Property and equipment, net 140,200

135,939 Goodwill 631,932

398,402 Other intangible assets, net 189,923

134,279 Other assets, net 44,215

62,374 Total assets $1,923,707

$1,674,853







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,245

$ 38,899 Deferred revenue and returns liability 26,358

19,251 Other current liabilities 68,397

79,551 Total current liabilities 135,000

137,701 Convertible debt 571,774

368,257 Other non-current liabilities 59,287

53,844 Total liabilities 766,061

559,802 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,796 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 173,477

133,793 Retained earnings 981,554

980,608 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,611

646 Total stockholders' equity 1,157,646

1,115,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,923,707

$1,674,853

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



July 4,

2020

June 29,

2019

Operating Activities







Net income (loss) $ 421

$ (10,631)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 8,428

8,447

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 21,568

20,476

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 8,359

6,659

Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3,685

--

Stock-based compensation expense 29,770

26,253

Deferred income taxes 1,177

24,043

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 7,070

893

Inventories 6,767

1,118

Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,821

11,326

Accounts payable (769)

5,321

Other current liabilities and income taxes (15,442)

(18,101)

Deferred revenue and returns liability 6,678

(1,228)

Other non-current liabilities 970

(3,222)

Net cash provided by operating activities 100,503

71,354











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (199,347)

(184,170)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 255,112

151,428

Purchases of property and equipment (10,394)

(9,402)

Purchases of other assets (820)

(2,588)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (316,809)

--

Net cash used in investing activities (272,258)

(44,732)











Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of debt 845,000

--

Payments on debt (597,446)

--

Repurchases of common stock (16,287)

(26,716)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,756)

(14,509)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,757

7,109

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 222,268

(34,116)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 50,513

(7,494)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,146

197,043

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $277,659

$189,549



SOURCE Silicon Labs

Related Links

http://www.silabs.com

