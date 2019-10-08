Silicon Labs appoints Megan Lueders as chief marketing officer.

"I'm thrilled Megan has joined the leadership team to help scale our revenue to the next level," said Tyson Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Labs. "The CMO role is one of the most influential in the company, and Megan has the strong leadership skills and business acumen we need to communicate our vision, engineering excellence and culture of innovation to customers, partners and the industry."

Lueders brings leadership and expertise in an array of marketing disciplines including brand awareness, corporate communications, sales and channel enablement, and global demand generation activities. During her career, Lueders has built high-performance marketing teams at industry leaders like Zenoss, Lifesize, a Division of Logitech, and Verizon to accelerate growth and meet key businesses objectives.

As CMO of Zenoss, a leader in software-defined IT operations, Lueders transformed the company brand, elevated relationships with key enterprise customers and strategic partners including Google, Amazon (AWS), Nutanix and ServiceNow, and expanded the account-based marketing pipeline by 51 percent. Under her leadership Zenoss won recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring.

Previously, Lueders served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Lifesize, where she was instrumental in growing revenue 15x. She led the rebranding of Lifesize as the company transitioned from on-premises hardware to software as a service (SaaS) and helped guide Logitech's successful $405 million acquisition of Lifesize.

"Silicon Labs plays an increasingly important role in the large and growing smart home, industrial IoT and infrastructure markets with a combination of innovative products and simple, scalable solutions," said Lueders. "Our ability to expand marketing's impact within the company to drive revenue is vast, and it starts with a creative, passionate and collaborative team."

Lueders holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from the Red McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. An active supporter of Austin-area non-profit organizations, she chairs the Texas 4000 board of directors and has served on the board of the YMCA of Austin.

