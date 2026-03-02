Silicon Labs Expands Hyderabad Facility in Ceremony Attended by U.S. Consul General

Approximately 50% footprint increase strengthens global wireless R&D and highlights U.S.-India innovation ties

HYDERABAD, India and AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced the expansion of its key India facility in a ceremony attended by Laura E. Williams, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad. The expansion increases the company's existing footprint by 50% in the region and adds new labs and operational space to support continued growth in engineering and global wireless innovation.

(Left to right) Silicon Labs CIO Radhika Chennakeshavula, US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura E. Williams, Silicon Labs Chief Legal Officer and VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy Nestor Ho, and Silicon Labs Senior Vice President of Software Development Manish Kothari cut the ribbon to open the new floor at Silicon Labs Hyderabad. Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Dean Butler light the ceremonial lamp to bring good fortune to the new Silicon Labs Hyderabad expansion.

The presence of the U.S. Consul General at the opening highlights the importance of cross-border collaboration in advancing technology innovation and strengthening economic ties between the United States and India.

"Hyderabad has become a critical hub in our global engineering and operations footprint," said Matt Johnson, President and CEO of Silicon Labs. "This expansion is a long-term investment in talent, innovation, and global collaboration. It strengthens our ability to deliver secure, power-efficient wireless solutions to customers worldwide while deepening the collaboration of our teams across the United States, Europe, and Asia."

Since establishing operations in Hyderabad in 2020, Silicon Labs has more than tripled its India-based workforce, broadening its technical and operational capabilities across R&D and engineering as well as product, operations, sales, technical marketing, and IT functions. The expanded facility is designed to support continued hiring and enhance advanced development capabilities across software, hardware, and wireless connectivity technologies.

"Scaling our Hyderabad site is about building more capacity for invention and execution," said Manish Kothari, Senior Vice President of Software Development. "With new labs and collaboration space, this facility strengthens Hyderabad's role as a core R&D center for Silicon Labs, including expanded work across hardware and wireless development."

Expansion highlights

Approximately 50% increase in Hyderabad facility footprint

New advanced labs supporting wireless design, validation, and system integration

Expanded collaboration space to enable cross-functional engineering growth

Infrastructure designed to support continued hiring and long-term innovation scaling

The grand opening ceremony brought together members of Silicon Labs' executive leadership and Laura E. Williams, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, underscoring the strength of U.S.-India economic and technology ties.

"The continued growth of U.S. technology investment in India reflects the deep collaboration between our two countries," said Williams.

Silicon Labs executives in attendance included Matt Johnson, President and CEO; Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer; Manish Kothari, Senior Vice President of Software Development; Radhika Chennakeshavula, Chief Information Officer; and Nestor Ho, Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Silicon Labs' Hyderabad site supports key initiatives across the company's wireless portfolio and plays an increasingly central role in global product development, engineering execution, and operational excellence. The expanded facility positions the company to accelerate innovation and attract top engineering talent as demand for secure, intelligent wireless connectivity continues to grow.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at www.silabs.com.

SOURCE Silicon Labs