Silicon Labs Expands IoT Wireless Portfolio with Standards-Based Wi-SUN Technology

"As the leader in IoT wireless connectivity, Wi-SUN is the perfect addition to our portfolio," said Matt Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of IoT Products. "Wi-SUN is a comprehensive solution optimized for large scale, long-range LPWAN networks. Our Wi-SUN technology enables a non-proprietary approach to industrial and smart city applications, making deployments more scalable, resilient and safer."

Wi-SUN is certified by the Wi-SUN Alliance, a global industry association devoted to seamless LPWAN connectivity. Wi-SUN builds upon standard Internet protocols (IP) and APIs, enabling developers to extend existing infrastructure platforms to add new or emerging applications serving a wide range of industrial and smart city workflows. Built to scale due to its long-range capabilities, high-data throughput and IPv6 support, Wi-SUN simplifies wireless infrastructure for cities and expanding suburban areas.

"The Wi-SUN Alliance's mission is to bring Smart Ubiquitous Networks to service providers, utilities, municipalities and other smart city enterprises," said Phil Beecher, president and CEO of the Wi-SUN Alliance. "We are pleased to see Silicon Labs and other alliance member companies innovating new solutions on the Wi-SUN FAN specification, which defines everything needed to build secure, reliable, and resilient networks for large scale outdoor smart city applications."

Silicon Labs' first family of wireless SoCs to support Wi-SUN is EFR32xG12, a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 platform with up to 1 MB of flash and 256 kB of RAM as well as an integrated +20 dBm PA for sub-GHz frequencies. Silicon Labs currently has certified Wi-SUN FSK PHYs and is working with lead customers to bring fully-certified Wi-SUN applications to market. General availability of Silicon Labs' full Wi-SUN solution is expected early Summer 2021.

Silicon Labs will present the benefits of Wi-SUN for smart city applications with Landis+Gyr and Pelion at the Smart Cities Connect Virtual Conference on April 14, 2021. For more information on Silicon Labs Wi-SUN technology, visit silabs.com/wireless/wi-sun.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

