Silicon Labs Promotes Serena Townsend to Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

"I want to extend our best wishes and deepest thanks to Lori Knowlton for the outstanding contributions she made to our business and culture," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Lori played a key role fostering our winning culture with a focus on diversity and inclusion. She also helped build a world-class recruiting team which has attracted the best and the brightest talent to Silicon Labs."

"I'm thrilled to promote Serena Townsend to chief people officer," continued Tuttle. "Since joining Silicon Labs in early 2017, Serena has had a positive impact on many fronts, including global talent acquisition, deepening our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and ensuring continuity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under Serena's leadership, I'm confident that our global culture and employee initiatives are in excellent hands."

Townsend joined Silicon Labs in February 2017 as director, HR business partners. She was promoted to vice president, HR business partners in March 2020. Before joining Silicon Labs, Townsend held various HR leadership positions at companies including Samsung Austin Semiconductor and HomeAway (Expedia). She holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas (UT), is a UT distinguished college scholar, and volunteers for organizations including Crossing Thresholds and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could impact Silicon Labs' financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Silicon Labs' filings with the SEC. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

