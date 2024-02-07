Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Silicon Labs

07 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

IoT leader reports results above expectations and anticipates growth in the first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 30, 2023.

"Though the market environment remains volatile, with inventory corrections continuing across our end markets, we delivered top and bottom-line results ahead of expectations," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We expect to return to sequential revenue growth, beginning in the first quarter, as our customers destock their inventories, design wins continue ramping to production, and bookings trends improve."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $87 million
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $60 million
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $27 million

Results on a GAAP basis:                                                                             

  • GAAP gross margin was 50.6%
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $83 million
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $73 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.19)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.9%
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $47 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.19)

As the company previously disclosed, it has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023. As of the date of this release, the company has not identified any misstatements in its previously issued financial statements, and it expects to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner by the end of February 2024.

Business Highlights

  • Selected as an honoree in the Embedded Technologies category at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its SiWx917 SoC. The x917 is the first Wi-Fi 6 combo chip in the Silicon Labs portfolio and is a Matter-ready, fully integrated single-chip solution with industry-leading low power consumption, ideal for secure cloud connectivity.

  • Announced the first phase of its collaboration with Arduino to integrate the Matter protocol into Arduino's integrated development environment, bringing simplicity and ease of use to wireless development for Silicon Labs developers as well as Arduino's 40 million users. Silicon Labs continues to lead in contributing to Matter development and mass market adoption.

  • On January 25th, 2024, the company's board of directors authorized a $100 million repurchase plan for the company's common stock valid through the end of 2024.

Business Outlook 

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $100 to $110 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin to be 52%
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.89) to $(2.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be 52%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $96 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.92) to $(1.04)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call    

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through March 8, 2024.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Revenues

$   86,845

$   257,325

$   782,258

$1,024,106

Cost of revenues

42,919

100,028

321,672

381,549

Gross profit

43,926

157,297

460,586

642,557

Operating expenses:






   Research and development

83,404

86,649

337,744

332,326

   Selling, general and administrative

33,633

46,573

146,996

190,971

Operating expenses

117,037

133,222

484,740

523,297

Operating income (loss)

(73,111)

24,075

(24,154)

119,260

Other income (expense):






   Interest income and other, net

3,610

4,299

19,165

13,915

   Interest expense

(942)

(1,849)

(5,554)

(6,723)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(70,443)

26,525

(10,543)

126,452

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(15,536)

1,579

7,943

38,450

Equity-method earnings (loss)

(14,880)

415

(16,030)

3,400








Net income (loss)

$    (69,787)

$   25,361

$    (34,516)

$     91,402








Earnings (loss) per share:






   Basic

$        (2.19)

$       0.78

$        (1.09)

$         2.61

   Diluted

$        (2.19)

$       0.76

$        (1.09)

$         2.54








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






   Basic

31,848

32,542

31,804

35,086

   Diluted

31,848

33,265

31,804

36,042

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits.  Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results.  These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 30, 2023

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP

Measure

GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Stock
Compensation
Expense

Intangible Asset
Amortization

Termination
Costs

Non-
GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Revenues

$86,845


























Gross profit

43,926

50.6 %

$132

$        --

$152

$44,210

50.9 %















Research and development

83,404

96.0 %

8,588

6,193

5,993

62,630

72.1 %















Selling, general and administrative

33,633

38.7 %

2,321

19

2,970

28,323

32.6 %















Operating income (loss)

(73,111)

(84.2) %

11,041

6,212

9,115

(46,743)

(53.8) %


Three Months Ended

December 30, 2023

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation
Expense*

Intangible
Asset
Amortization*

Termination
Costs*

Equity-Method

Investment
Adjustments*

Income

Tax

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)

$(69,787)

$11,041

$6,212

$9,115

$14,880

$(9,409)

$(37,948)















Diluted shares outstanding

31,848










31,848















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(2.19)










$(1.19)

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook 

(In millions, except per share data) 

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending

March 30, 2024



GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Adjustments**

Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin

52 %

0 %

52 %







Operating expenses

$118

$22

$96







Diluted loss per share - low

$(2.05)

$1.01

$(1.04)







Diluted loss per share - high

$(1.89)

$0.97

$(0.92)















** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $15.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.1 million, termination costs of $0.5 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.  

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$   227,504

$   499,915

   Short-term investments

211,720

692,024

   Accounts receivable, net

29,295

71,437

   Inventories

194,295

100,417

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

75,117

97,570

Total current assets

737,931

1,461,363

Property and equipment, net

145,890

152,016

Goodwill

376,389

376,389

Other intangible assets, net

59,533

84,907

Other assets, net

123,313

94,753

Total assets

$1,443,056

$2,169,428




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


   Accounts payable

$     57,498

$     89,860

   Revolving line of credit

45,000

--

   Deferred revenue and returns liability

2,117

6,780

   Other current liabilities

58,955

89,136

Total current liabilities

163,570

185,776

Convertible debt, net

--

529,573

Other non-current liabilities

70,804

49,071

Total liabilities

234,374

764,420

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


   Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

      shares issued

--

--

   Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;  

      31,897 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at

      December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

3

3

   Additional paid-in capital

16,973

--

   Retained earnings

1,192,731

1,415,693

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,025)

(10,688)

Total stockholders' equity

1,208,682

1,405,008

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,443,056

$2,169,428

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Year Ended

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Operating Activities


Net income (loss)

$     (34,516)

$     91,402

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

   operating activities of continuing operations:


   Depreciation of property and equipment

25,707

22,524

   Amortization of other intangible assets

25,374

34,071

   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 

960

2,003

   Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

--

3

   Stock-based compensation expense

48,208

60,510

   Equity-method (earnings) loss

16,030

(3,400)

   Deferred income taxes

(11,815)

(18,240)

   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


      Accounts receivable

42,142

26,876

      Inventories

(93,398)

(51,044)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,733)

(31,240)

      Accounts payable

(25,644)

36,797

      Other current liabilities and income taxes

(37,793)

(12,738)

      Deferred revenue and returns liability

(4,663)

(7,069)

      Other non-current liabilities

29,793

(9,181)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

(30,348)

141,274




Investing Activities


Purchases of marketable securities

(103,485)

(607,237)

Sales of marketable securities

395,565

223,354

Maturities of marketable securities

200,530

650,946

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,282)

(26,525)

Purchases of other assets

(520)

--

Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations

469,808

240,538




Financing Activities


Proceeds from issuance of debt

80,000

--

Payments on debt

(571,157)

(21)

Repurchases of common stock

(217,137)

(883,424)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(18,189)

(15,387)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

14,612

11,779

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations

(711,871)

(887,053)




Discontinued Operations


Operating activities

--

(69,467)

Net cash used in discontinued operations

--

(69,467)




Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(272,411)

(574,708)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

499,915

1,074,623

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   227,504

$   499,915

SOURCE Silicon Labs

Also from this source

Silicon Labs and Arduino Partner to Democratize Matter

Silicon Labs and Arduino Partner to Democratize Matter

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced a new partnership in...
Silicon Labs Delays Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Silicon Labs Delays Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced a one-week delay to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.