Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

IoT leader reports results above expectations and anticipates growth in the first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 30, 2023.

"Though the market environment remains volatile, with inventory corrections continuing across our end markets, we delivered top and bottom-line results ahead of expectations," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We expect to return to sequential revenue growth, beginning in the first quarter, as our customers destock their inventories, design wins continue ramping to production, and bookings trends improve."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $87 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $60 million

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $27 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 50.6%

GAAP R&D expenses were $83 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million

GAAP operating loss was $73 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.19)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.9%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $47 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.19)

As the company previously disclosed, it has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023. As of the date of this release, the company has not identified any misstatements in its previously issued financial statements, and it expects to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner by the end of February 2024.

Business Highlights

Selected as an honoree in the Embedded Technologies category at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its SiWx917 SoC. The x917 is the first Wi-Fi 6 combo chip in the Silicon Labs portfolio and is a Matter-ready, fully integrated single-chip solution with industry-leading low power consumption, ideal for secure cloud connectivity.





Announced the first phase of its collaboration with Arduino to integrate the Matter protocol into Arduino's integrated development environment, bringing simplicity and ease of use to wireless development for Silicon Labs developers as well as Arduino's 40 million users. Silicon Labs continues to lead in contributing to Matter development and mass market adoption.





On January 25 th, 2024, the company's board of directors authorized a $100 million repurchase plan for the company's common stock valid through the end of 2024.

Business Outlook

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $100 to $110 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be 52%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million

GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.89) to $(2.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be 52%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $96 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.92) to $(1.04)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through March 8, 2024.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Revenues $ 86,845

$ 257,325

$ 782,258

$1,024,106 Cost of revenues 42,919

100,028

321,672

381,549 Gross profit 43,926

157,297

460,586

642,557 Operating expenses:













Research and development 83,404

86,649

337,744

332,326 Selling, general and administrative 33,633

46,573

146,996

190,971 Operating expenses 117,037

133,222

484,740

523,297 Operating income (loss) (73,111)

24,075

(24,154)

119,260 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,610

4,299

19,165

13,915 Interest expense (942)

(1,849)

(5,554)

(6,723) Income (loss) before income taxes (70,443)

26,525

(10,543)

126,452 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (15,536)

1,579

7,943

38,450 Equity-method earnings (loss) (14,880)

415

(16,030)

3,400















Net income (loss) $ (69,787)

$ 25,361

$ (34,516)

$ 91,402















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (2.19)

$ 0.78

$ (1.09)

$ 2.61 Diluted $ (2.19)

$ 0.76

$ (1.09)

$ 2.54















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 31,848

32,542

31,804

35,086 Diluted 31,848

33,265

31,804

36,042

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible Asset

Amortization

Termination

Costs

Non-

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$86,845





















































Gross profit

43,926

50.6 %

$132

$ --

$152

$44,210

50.9 %





























Research and development

83,404

96.0 %

8,588

6,193

5,993

62,630

72.1 %





























Selling, general and administrative

33,633

38.7 %

2,321

19

2,970

28,323

32.6 %





























Operating income (loss)

(73,111)

(84.2) %

11,041

6,212

9,115

(46,743)

(53.8) %





Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Termination

Costs*

Equity-Method Investment

Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$(69,787)

$11,041

$6,212

$9,115

$14,880

$(9,409)

$(37,948)





























Diluted shares outstanding

31,848





















31,848





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(2.19)





















$(1.19)



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending March 30, 2024



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

52 %

0 %

52 %













Operating expenses

$118

$22

$96













Diluted loss per share - low

$(2.05)

$1.01

$(1.04)













Diluted loss per share - high

$(1.89)

$0.97

$(0.92)































** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $15.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.1 million, termination costs of $0.5 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,504

$ 499,915 Short-term investments 211,720

692,024 Accounts receivable, net 29,295

71,437 Inventories 194,295

100,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,117

97,570 Total current assets 737,931

1,461,363 Property and equipment, net 145,890

152,016 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 59,533

84,907 Other assets, net 123,313

94,753 Total assets $1,443,056

$2,169,428







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 57,498

$ 89,860 Revolving line of credit 45,000

-- Deferred revenue and returns liability 2,117

6,780 Other current liabilities 58,955

89,136 Total current liabilities 163,570

185,776 Convertible debt, net --

529,573 Other non-current liabilities 70,804

49,071 Total liabilities 234,374

764,420 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,897 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 16,973

-- Retained earnings 1,192,731

1,415,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,025)

(10,688) Total stockholders' equity 1,208,682

1,405,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,443,056

$2,169,428

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (34,516)

$ 91,402 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations:





Depreciation of property and equipment 25,707

22,524 Amortization of other intangible assets 25,374

34,071 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 960

2,003 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt --

3 Stock-based compensation expense 48,208

60,510 Equity-method (earnings) loss 16,030

(3,400) Deferred income taxes (11,815)

(18,240) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 42,142

26,876 Inventories (93,398)

(51,044) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,733)

(31,240) Accounts payable (25,644)

36,797 Other current liabilities and income taxes (37,793)

(12,738) Deferred revenue and returns liability (4,663)

(7,069) Other non-current liabilities 29,793

(9,181) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations (30,348)

141,274







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (103,485)

(607,237) Sales of marketable securities 395,565

223,354 Maturities of marketable securities 200,530

650,946 Purchases of property and equipment (22,282)

(26,525) Purchases of other assets (520)

-- Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations 469,808

240,538







Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt 80,000

-- Payments on debt (571,157)

(21) Repurchases of common stock (217,137)

(883,424) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (18,189)

(15,387) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 14,612

11,779 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (711,871)

(887,053)







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities --

(69,467) Net cash used in discontinued operations --

(69,467)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (272,411)

(574,708) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 499,915

1,074,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 227,504

$ 499,915

SOURCE Silicon Labs