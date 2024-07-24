Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers strong second-quarter growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 29, 2024.

"Silicon Labs delivered another quarter of strong sequential growth, driven by a combination of design wins ramping to production in several key growth areas, and end customers working down their excess inventory," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking forward, we expect revenue growth to continue in the third quarter as excess inventory is further reduced, design wins continue ramping, and bookings improve."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $145 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $88 million

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $57 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 53%

GAAP operating expenses were $125 million

GAAP operating loss was $48 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.56)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 53%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $102 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $25 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.56)

Business Highlights

Due to popular demand, Silicon Labs is expanding its fifth annual Works With Developers Conference this fall with live events in San Jose, Hyderabad , and Shanghai . Each event's agenda is tailored to regional market needs and covers key IoT topics like Matter, Smart Cities, AI and Machine Learning, and Security.

, and . Each event's agenda is tailored to regional market needs and covers key IoT topics like Matter, Smart Cities, AI and Machine Learning, and Security. Announced Silicon Labs' new xG22E family of wireless SoCs, its first-ever family designed to operate within the ultra-low power envelope required for battery-free, energy harvesting applications. The new family consists of the BG22E, MG22E, and FG22E. As Silicon Labs' most energy-efficient SoCs to date, all three SoCs will enable IoT device makers to build high-performance, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), 802.15.4-based, or proprietary 2.4GHz. wireless devices for battery-optimized and battery-free devices that can harvest energy from external sources in their environments like indoor or outdoor ambient light, ambient radio waves, and kinetic motion.

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $160 to $170 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $123 million to $125 million

to GAAP diluted loss per share per share between $(0.95) to $(1.25)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $101 million to $103 million

to Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.10) to $(0.30)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( www.silabs.com ) under Investor Relations . In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through August 24, 2024.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2024

July 1,

2023

June 29,

2024

July 1,

2023 Revenues $ 145,367

$ 244,866

$ 251,742

$ 491,653 Cost of revenues 68,784

101,091

120,090

194,018 Gross profit 76,583

143,775

131,652

297,635 Operating expenses:













Research and development 85,909

85,902

166,559

175,298 Selling, general and administrative 38,695

40,706

72,248

85,597 Operating expenses 124,604

126,608

238,807

260,895 Operating income (loss) (48,021)

17,167

(107,155)

36,740 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,790

7,780

5,522

12,616 Interest expense (263)

(1,596)

(772)

(3,252) Income (loss) before income taxes (45,494)

23,351

(102,405)

46,104 Provision for income taxes 36,663

12,338

36,278

20,091 Equity-method loss —

(57)

—

(1,090) Net income (loss) $ (82,157)

$ 10,956

$ (138,683)

$ 24,923















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (2.56)

$ 0.35

$ (4.33)

$ 0.78 Diluted $ (2.56)

$ 0.33

$ (4.33)

$ 0.75















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,124

31,614

32,018

31,786 Diluted 32,124

32,926

32,018

33,339

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Termination

Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 145,367





















































Gross profit

76,583

52.7 %

$ 412

$ —

$ —

$ 76,995

53.0 %





























Research and development

85,909

59.1 %

10,217

6,061

902

68,729

47.3 %





























Selling, general and administrative

38,695

26.6 %

5,215

19

106

33,355

22.9 %





























Operating expenses

124,604

85.7 %

15,432

6,080

1,008

102,084

70.2 %





























Operating income (loss)

(48,021)

(33.0 %)

15,844

6,080

1,008

(25,089)

(17.3 %)





Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Termination Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (82,157)

$ 15,844

$ 6,080

$ 1,008

$ 41,176

$ (18,049)

























Diluted shares outstanding

32,124

















32,124

























Diluted loss per share

$ (2.56)

















$ (0.56)

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 28, 2024 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

54% to 56%

— %

54% to 56%













Operating expenses

$123 to $125

$(22)

$101 to $103













Diluted loss per share

$(0.95) to $(1.25)

$0.85 to $0.95

$(0.10) to $(0.30)

** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.8 million, intangible asset amortization of $5.4 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 29,

2024

December 30,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,834

$ 227,504 Short-term investments 98,336

211,720 Accounts receivable, net 41,212

29,295 Inventories 166,079

194,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,585

75,117 Total current assets 600,046

737,931 Property and equipment, net 139,397

145,890 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 47,374

59,533 Other assets, net 86,781

123,313 Total assets $ 1,249,987

$ 1,443,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 39,295

$ 57,498 Revolving line of credit —

45,000 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,323

2,117 Other current liabilities 57,495

58,955 Total current liabilities 100,113

163,570 Other non-current liabilities 56,845

70,804 Total liabilities 156,958

234,374 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued —

— Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,289 and 31,897 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 39,232

16,973 Retained earnings 1,054,048

1,192,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254)

(1,025) Total stockholders' equity 1,093,029

1,208,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,249,987

$ 1,443,056

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 29,

2024

July 1,

2023 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (138,683)

$ 24,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 13,152

12,441 Amortization of other intangible assets 12,160

12,904 Amortization of debt issuance costs —

960 Stock-based compensation expense 29,455

31,377 Equity-method loss —

1,090 Deferred income taxes 29,784

(6,403) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (11,918)

(26,819) Inventories 28,123

(45,064) Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,723

32,963 Accounts payable (19,341)

(30,003) Other current liabilities and income taxes (13,624)

(26,220) Deferred revenue and returns liability 1,206

4,326 Other non-current liabilities (6,703)

(1,975) Net cash used in operating activities (55,666)

(15,500)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (17,700)

(81,427) Sales of marketable securities 34,538

339,555 Maturities of marketable securities 97,458

171,691 Purchases of property and equipment (5,577)

(13,462) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 12,382

— Purchases of other assets —

(215) Net cash provided by investing activities 121,101

416,142







Financing Activities





Proceeds from revolving line of credit —

80,000 Payments on debt (45,000)

(536,124) Repurchases of common stock —

(201,095) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (15,213)

(16,310) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,108

7,785 Net cash used in financing activities (52,105)

(665,744)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,330

(265,102) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,504

499,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 240,834

$ 234,813

