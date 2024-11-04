Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers third-quarter results above the midpoint of its guidance

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 28, 2024.

"Silicon Labs delivered solid sequential revenue growth as several key design wins began ramping in the quarter," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, progress on inventory destocking and demand recovery remains uneven across our end markets. Despite the uncertain market backdrop in the near-term, we remain well-positioned for long-term growth and market share expansion."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $166 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $96 million , up 10% sequentially

, up 10% sequentially Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $70 million , up 22% sequentially

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 54.3%

GAAP operating expenses were $120 million

GAAP operating loss was $30 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.88)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.5%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $99 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $8 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.13)

Business Highlights

Silicon Labs' 5th annual IoT developers conference, Works With , expanded its footprint this year with in-person events in key global regions, including Austin , San Jose, Hyderabad , and Shanghai . This signature event series unites device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and industry leaders, and attracted over 500 companies – among them Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nvidia. Notably, over 60% of attendees were new to Silicon Labs, with one-third from top strategic customer segments. Silicon Labs will further extend Works With virtually on November 20 & 21, reaching thousands of potential and existing customers worldwide.

, expanded its footprint this year with in-person events in key global regions, including , San Jose, , and . This signature event series unites device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and industry leaders, and attracted over 500 companies – among them Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nvidia. Notably, over 60% of attendees were new to Silicon Labs, with one-third from top strategic customer segments. Silicon Labs will further extend virtually on & 21, reaching thousands of potential and existing customers worldwide. Announced the general availability of its first Wi-Fi 6 solution: the SiWx917. The 917 family of SoC's is designed from the ground-up for ultra-low-power applications using Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity while offering up to 2 years battery life on a single AAA battery in select IoT applications.

Announced support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology on its current xG24 platform, significantly enhancing the accuracy, interoperability, and security of distance measurement between two Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices in applications like building access controls, keyless entry, and asset tracking.

Announced that Silicon Labs' MG26 device for Bluetooth and 15.4 connectivity was awarded one of the IoT Evolution's Product of the Year awards. This multiprotocol wireless SoC was announced earlier this year and is built to be future proof as the needs of the IoT grow, featuring the same Matrix Vector Processor for dedicated machine learning as the upcoming Series 3.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $161 to $171 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 55%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million to $122 million

to GAAP diluted loss per share per share between $(0.75) to $(1.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 55%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $97 million to $99 million

to Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.01) to $(0.21)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 3:30 pm CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through December 4, 2024.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Revenues $ 166,395

$ 203,760

$ 418,137

$ 695,413 Cost of revenues 76,082

84,735

196,172

278,753 Gross profit 90,313

119,025

221,965

416,660 Operating expenses:













Research and development 83,228

79,042

249,787

254,340 Selling, general and administrative 36,793

27,766

109,041

113,363 Operating expenses 120,021

106,808

358,828

367,703 Operating income (loss) (29,708)

12,217

(136,863)

48,957 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,487

2,938

9,009

15,554 Interest expense (278)

(1,359)

(1,050)

(4,611) Income (loss) before income taxes (26,499)

13,796

(128,904)

59,900 Provision for income taxes 2,005

3,388

38,283

23,479 Equity-method loss —

(60)

—

(1,150) Net income (loss) $ (28,504)

$ 10,348

$ (167,187)

$ 35,271















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.88)

$ 0.33

$ (5.21)

$ 1.11 Diluted $ (0.88)

$ 0.32

$ (5.21)

$ 1.07















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,309

31,796

32,114

31,789 Diluted 32,309

32,078

32,114

32,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 166,395













































Gross profit

90,313

54.3 %

$ 369

$ —

$ 90,682

54.5 %

























Research and development

83,228

50.0 %

10,255

5,438

67,535

40.6 %

























Selling, general and administrative

36,793

22.1 %

5,279

—

31,514

18.9 %

























Operating expenses

120,021

72.1 %

15,534

5,438

99,049

59.5 %

























Operating income (loss)

(29,708)

(17.9 %)

15,903

5,438

(8,367)

(5.0 %)





Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (28,504)

$ 15,903

$ 5,438

$ 3,036

$ (4,127)





















Diluted shares outstanding

32,309













32,309





















Diluted loss per share

$ (0.88)













$ (0.13)



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 28, 2024 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

54% to 55%

— %

54% to 55%













Operating expenses

$118 to $122

$(21) to $(23)

$97 to $99













Diluted loss per share

$(0.75) to $(1.05)

$0.74 to $0.84

$(0.01) to $(0.21)



** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.8 million, intangible asset amortization of $5.4 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



September 28,

2024

December 30,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,082

$ 227,504 Short-term investments 66,596

211,720 Accounts receivable, net 48,879

29,295 Inventories 139,489

194,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,090

75,117 Total current assets 614,136

737,931 Property and equipment, net 135,317

145,890 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 41,936

59,533 Other assets, net 81,464

123,313 Total assets $ 1,249,242

$ 1,443,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,648

$ 57,498 Revolving line of credit —

45,000 Deferred revenue and returns liability 8,478

2,117 Other current liabilities 65,179

58,955 Total current liabilities 118,305

163,570 Other non-current liabilities 49,551

70,804 Total liabilities 167,856

234,374 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued —

— Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,343 and 31,897

shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023,

respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 55,567

16,973 Retained earnings 1,025,544

1,192,731 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 272

(1,025) Total stockholders' equity 1,081,386

1,208,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,249,242

$ 1,443,056

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (167,187)

$ 35,271 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 19,302

18,992 Amortization of other intangible assets 17,596

19,162 Amortization of debt issuance costs —

960 Stock-based compensation expense 45,358

37,167 Equity-method loss —

1,150 Deferred income taxes 29,100

(5,881) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (19,585)

(30,706) Inventories 54,724

(66,971) Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,091

8,085 Accounts payable (13,849)

(37,039) Other current liabilities and income taxes (5,004)

(39,155) Deferred revenue and returns liability 6,361

3,286 Other non-current liabilities (13,946)

6,794 Net cash used in operating activities (24,039)

(48,885)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (28,363)

(91,493) Sales of marketable securities 44,057

365,073 Maturities of marketable securities 131,008

171,766 Purchases of property and equipment (7,785)

(18,533) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 12,382

— Purchases of other assets —

(395) Net cash provided by investing activities 151,299

426,418







Financing Activities





Proceeds from revolving line of credit —

80,000 Payments on debt (45,000)

(571,157) Repurchases of common stock —

(217,137) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,078)

(17,239) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 9,396

8,013 Net cash used in financing activities (51,682)

(717,520)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 75,578

(339,987) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,504

499,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 303,082

$ 159,928

SOURCE Silicon Labs