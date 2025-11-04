Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

News provided by

Silicon Labs

Nov 04, 2025, 07:05 ET

Wireless IoT leader delivers sequential and year-over-year growth in sales and profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 4, 2025.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered sequential and year-over-year growth in sales and profitability driven by strong execution across our business," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on supporting new customer ramps, maintaining operational discipline, and driving continued earnings growth."

Third  Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue was $206 million
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $118 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $88 million, up 26% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 57.8%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $131 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $12 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.30)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.0%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $11 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32

Business Highlights

  • Announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with GlobalFoundries (GF) to advance next-generation, energy-efficient wireless technologies and scale U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing. This first-of-its-kind collaboration introduces new process technology to a U.S. foundry aimed at accelerating the production of high-performance wireless solutions manufactured at GF's advanced facility in Malta, New York, reinforcing U.S. semiconductor resilience.

  • Announced the launch of the Simplicity Platform, a next-generation suite of software tools with AI augmentation to transform the speed of development for embedded IoT systems. Anchored by the release of Simplicity Studio 6 and the announced Simplicity AI SDK - Agentic AI for developers - the platform unifies installation, configuration, debugging, and analysis into an intelligent, developer-first environment bringing automation and insight to every stage of product creation.

  • Hosted the 6th annual Works With developer conference series in Austin, Texas, Shenzhen, China, and Bangalore, India, bringing together business leaders, engineers, and ecosystem partners driving today's emerging trends in wireless connectivity, security, Matter, and the role of AI in IoT. Works With continues this fall with a global virtual conference.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $200 to $215 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin to be between 62% to 64%
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $134 million to $136 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.22) to $0.08

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 62% to 64%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $110 million to $112 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.40 to $0.70

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call 

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through December 4, 2025.

About Silicon Labs 

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders. 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024

Revenues

$           205,999


$           166,395


$           576,558


$           418,137

Cost of revenues

86,980


76,082


251,653


196,172

Gross profit

119,019


90,313


324,905


221,965

Operating expenses:








Research and development

87,685


83,228


263,725


249,787

Selling, general and administrative

43,676


36,793


128,469


109,041

Operating expenses

131,361


120,021


392,194


358,828

Operating loss

(12,342)


(29,708)


(67,289)


(136,863)

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

3,046


3,487


10,672


9,009

Interest expense

(226)


(278)


(761)


(1,050)

Loss before income taxes

(9,522)


(26,499)


(57,378)


(128,904)

Provision for income taxes

414


2,005


4,845


38,283

Net loss

$              (9,936)


$            (28,504)


$            (62,223)


$         (167,187)









Loss per share:








Basic

$                (0.30)


$                (0.88)


$                (1.91)


$                (5.21)

Diluted

$                (0.30)


$                (0.88)


$                (1.91)


$                (5.21)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

32,835


32,309


32,656


32,114

Diluted

32,835


32,309


32,656


32,114

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

October 4, 2025

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible

Asset

Amortization


Other Costs


Non-

GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$     205,999




























Gross profit


119,019


57.8 %


$              474


$                —


$               —


$  119,493


58.0 %
















Research and development


87,685


42.6 %


12,149


2,295


530


72,711


35.3 %
















Selling, general and administrative


43,676


21.2 %


7,417




36,259


17.6 %
















Operating expenses


131,361


63.8 %


19,566


2,295


530


108,970


52.9 %
















Operating income (loss)


(12,342)


(6.0 %)


20,040


2,295


530


10,523


5.1 %



Three Months Ended

October 4, 2025

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Other

Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$       (9,936)


$            20,040


$               2,295


$           530


$          (2,255)


$         10,674


















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding


32,835


217


33,052














Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$         (0.30)










$             0.32


Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
 (In millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended
January 3, 2026

Business Outlook


GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Adjustments**


Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin


62% to 64%


— %


62% to 64%








Operating expenses


$134 to $136


$(24)


$110 to $112








Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$(0.22) to $0.08


$0.62


 $0.40 to $0.70


**

Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $20.9 million, intangible asset
amortization of $2.3 million, other costs of $1.0 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



October 4,
2025


December 28,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$           341,403


$           281,607

Short-term investments

97,622


100,554

Accounts receivable, net

67,308


54,479

Inventories

82,190


105,639

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64,036


59,754

Total current assets

652,559


602,033

Property and equipment, net

128,323


132,136

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

25,425


36,499

Other assets, net

70,371


75,617

Total assets

$        1,253,067


$        1,222,674

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$             55,647


$             42,448

Deferred revenue and returns liability

8,447


3,073

Other current liabilities

81,216


52,362

Total current liabilities

145,310


97,883

Other non-current liabilities

37,044


44,770

Total liabilities

182,354


142,653

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued


Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,853 and 32,458
shares issued and outstanding at October 4, 2025 and December 28, 2024,
respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

130,979


78,227

Retained earnings

939,498


1,001,721

Accumulated other comprehensive income

233


70

Total stockholders' equity

1,070,713


1,080,021

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        1,253,067


$        1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc. 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


October 4,
2025


September 28,
2024

Operating Activities




Net loss

$            (62,223)


$         (167,187)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

18,769


19,302

Amortization of other intangible assets

11,074


17,596

Stock-based compensation expense

59,645


45,358

Deferred income taxes

2,026


29,100

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(12,829)


(19,585)

Inventories

23,316


54,724

Prepaid expenses and other assets

9,080


23,091

Accounts payable

11,141


(13,849)

Other current liabilities and income taxes

29,901


(5,004)

Deferred revenue and returns liability

5,374


6,361

Other non-current liabilities

(7,916)


(13,946)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

87,358


(24,039)





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

(34,790)


(28,363)

Sales of marketable securities

15,332


44,057

Maturities of marketable securities

22,598


131,008

Purchases of property and equipment

(19,942)


(7,785)

Purchase of other investment

(4,000)


Proceeds from sale of equity investment


12,382

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(20,802)


151,299





Financing Activities




Payments on debt


(45,000)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(14,907)


(16,078)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

8,147


9,396

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,760)


(51,682)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

59,796


75,578

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

281,607


227,504

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$           341,403


$           303,082

SOURCE Silicon Labs

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Silicon Labs Unveils the Next Evolution of IoT Development with the Simplicity Ecosystem

Silicon Labs Unveils the Next Evolution of IoT Development with the Simplicity Ecosystem

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced the launch of the Simplicity Ecosystem, a next-generation...
Silicon Labs Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

Silicon Labs Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2025 financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics