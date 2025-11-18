Silicon Labs to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Giovanni Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance, and Thomas Haws, Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, in New York, NY.

Dean Butler, CFO, will attend the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, and will also participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

The Barclays fireside chat will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs