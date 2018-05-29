Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that the company will present at Stifel's 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at www.silabs.com.