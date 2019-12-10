Silicon Labs Wins Accolades for Company, Culture and Community Excellence

"Our company commitment to empower and encourage employees to strive for excellence across all facets of the organization is reflected in the industry awards we've received this year," said Megan Lueders, chief marketing officer of Silicon Labs. "Our dedication to integrity across product development, workplace culture and community engagement sets Silicon Labs apart in the industry. The leadership team has created a hard-to-beat workplace environment, resulting in market-leading products for our customers and continued growth for our company."

In addition to the awards listed below, Silicon Labs was also certified for 2019/2020 as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Company and Product Innovation

GSA's Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales

to in Annual Sales Wireless Gecko Series 2, Innovative Product of the Year in the RF/Wireless/Microwave Category, ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA)

Wireless Gecko Series 2, 2019 MCU Award for Smart Home, CENA China

Bluetooth Xpress, indexPro Award in the Semiconductor Product Category, indexPro- Japan

Wireless Gecko Wi-Fi Portfolio, Best in Show in Wired, Wireless Networking and IoT category, Embedded Computing Design

Supplier Excellence

Supplier of the Year Award 2019, Chamberlain Group

Culture and Community Engagement

Austin American-Statesman Top Workplace: #5

Top Workplace: #5 Fortune Magazine Best Companies to Work for in Texas : #20 Small & Medium Business

Best Companies to Work for in : #20 Small & Medium Business Austin Business Journal Best Places to Work Winner: #15

Best Places to Work Winner: #15 Intel Corporation Community Relations Award for outstanding corporate social responsibility, Greater Austin Chamber Business Award

