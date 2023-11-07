Silicon Motion Showcases Advanced Automotive NAND Flash Storage Solutions at NXP Tech Days Detroit

News provided by

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, announces its participation at NXP Tech Days Detroit from November 7-8 at St. John's resort, Plymouth. Silicon Motion, a Registered Partner of NXP, will showcase the NXP i.MX93 Evaluation Kit (EVK) with Silicon Motion's Ferri-eMMC. The Ferri-eMMC features cutting-edge firmware design, advanced NAND management, industry-leading low dppm, and AEC-Q100 qualification for automotive.

Silicon Motion's Ferri-eMMC has been adopted by multiple automotive OEMs and Tier 1s around the world. Now, it has been fully tested to be compatible with the NXP's iMX93 EVK – a leading automotive platform. The combined solution from both companies will enable best in class automotive storage platform and storage subsystem for infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by taking advantage of the i.MX93 application processor's advanced capability to enable developers to create more capable, cost-effective and energy-efficient ML applications.

Silicon Motion specializes in developing high-performance, standards compliant and reliable NAND Flash storage solutions for automotive applications including infotainment systems, ADAS, and telematics. Silicon Motion's automotive solutions adhere to various automotive processes and certifications, including:

  • AEC-Q100 compliance
  • ISO 26262 functional safety standards (ASIL-B)
  • ISO 21434 certification for Cyber Security
  • IATF 16949 certification for supplier chain compliance
  • ASPICE compliance SW development process
  • Automotive Service Packaging (ASP)

Silicon Motion offers a wide variety of storage solutions that have already been seamlessly integrated into leading vehicle brands, including automotive-grade SSD, eMMC and UFS. Its presence at NXP Tech Days Detroit reaffirms the company's dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions for the automotive sector.  

More information, please visit: www.siliconmotion.com

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com

Corporate Media Contact:
Minnie Lin
Director of Marketing Communication Department
Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 x3010                
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jason Tsai
E-mail: [email protected]

Sales Contact:
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

