Silicon Motion Unveils High-Performance Single Chip PCIe Gen4.0 BGA Ferri® SSD with i-temp for Industrial and Automotive Applications

Company Also Showcases the Entire Portfolio of Ferri Embedded Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today introduced the new generation FerriSSD NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x4 BGA SSD. This latest solution features support for i-temp and integrates advanced IntelligentSeries™ technology, delivering robust data integrity in extreme temperature environments that meet the rigorous demands of industrial embedded systems and automotive applications.

FerriSSD with i-temp.

The latest FerriSSD BGA SSD supports PCIe Gen 4 x4 and uses high density 3D NAND within a compact 16mm x 20mm BGA chip-scale package. With storage capacities up to 1TB, these high-performance embedded SSDs utilize Silicon Motion's latest innovations to achieve high sequential read speeds exceeding 6GB/s and sequential write speeds exceeding 4GB/s. Equipped with Silicon Motion's proprietary IntelligentSeries™ data protection technology that enhances reliability and performance through the use of encryption, data caching, data scanning and protect features, as well as supporting the i-temp requirements of operating in extreme temperatures from -40°C to + 85°C. This latest FerriSSD offers a high performance and highly reliable embedded storage solution for a broad range of applications and operating environments including in-car computing, thin client computing, point-of-sale terminals, multifunction printers, telecommunications equipment, factory automation tools, and a wide range of server applications.

Additional features of the FerriSSD solution includes:

Built-in SR-IOV capability, enabling virtual machines to share a single physical PCIe device, ensuring greater flexibility and scalability, while maintaining security.

Digitally signed firmware with eFuse, AES-128/256 encryption

TCG Opal v2.01 compliance

Hardware SHA384 with a True Random Number Generator (TRNG), offering the most robust data security

Silicon Motion is dedicated to developing innovative and highly adaptable cutting-edge solutions. We are excited to announce that our latest embedded storage technology will be unveiled at Embedded World 2024. Meet our experts at booth #385 in Hall 1 to discover more about this groundbreaking technology. For further details, kindly visit https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2024EW/

