Silicon Motion Showcases Its Advanced Storage and Graphics Display Solutions at the NXP Connects in Santa Clara

Silicon Motion is now a NXP Registered Partner and Expands Its Ecosystem for The Automotive and Industrial Markets

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it is a NXP Registered Partner and will participate in the upcoming NXP Connects from June 13 - 14 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, booth#E27. The partnership combines Silicon Motion's NAND flash storage solutions and graphics display SoC with NXP's extensive offerings in automotive electronics, resulting in a synergistic cooperation that offers superior and sustained performance along with stable quality to meet the unique requirements of the automotive and industrial markets.

Silicon Motion will showcase the Ferri embedded storage solutions that are specifically designed for autonomous and electric automotive applications, including FerriSSD®, Ferri-eMMC®, and Ferri-UFS® solutions. The Ferri embedded storage solutions are fabricated using TSMC's automotive-qualified wafer production process that meets AEC-Q100 and ASPICE qualifications, ensuring high reliability, data integrity and performance needed for various automotive applications, including infotainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and telematics.

Silicon Motion will also showcase the SM768 graphics display SoC at the NXP Connects. The SM768 can be implemented together with an NXP SoC, such as the i.MX family. This combination allows the NXP platform to support 4K ultra high definition through a USB interface.

By becoming an NXP Registered Partner, Silicon Motion and NXP are committed to providing cutting-edge complementary platform solutions that will drive innovation and enable the continued growth of the automotive and industrial markets. The NXP Connect will be held from June 13 -14 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

More information about the Ferri embedded storage solutions and the graphics display SoC can be found at www.siliconmotion.com

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

