Silicon Motion to Demo Enterprise PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller Solutions and the World's First Automotive PCIe Gen4 SSD Controller with SR-IOV at the Flash Memory Summit 2023.

The Company Also Unveil its Upcoming PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller for Personal Computers

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it will demonstrate its new PCIe Gen5 SSD controller platform for Enterprise Server and Datacenter as well as the world's first PCIe Gen4 SSD controller with Single Root-IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) for Automotive. The company will also unveil its upcoming PCIe Gen5 controller for PC SSDs. These and other products will be showcased at Flash Memory Summit 2023 from Aug. 8th to 10th, booth #315.

MonTitan™ PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSD Development Platform 
The SM8366 is MonTitan™ platform's high performance, dual ported enterprise and data center PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller. Containing 16 channels and supporting up to 2400MT/s of TLC and QLC NAND, the SM8366 provides industry leading sequential (14GB/s) and random (3.0M IOPS) SSD performance. Silicon Motion will be highlighting key new PCIe Gen5 SSD technologies:

  • The market's first QLC-based PCIe Gen5 Zoned Namespace (ZNS) SSD enabling high performance, high-capacity SSDs while reducing TCO and improving QoS for sequential storage transactions.
  • NVMe Gen5 Data Center SSD with proprietary MonTitan™ platform's PerformaShape™ technology using 4 user defined QoS sets optimizing performance, power, and latency in multi-tenant environments.
  • OCP 2.0 NVMe Gen5 data center E1.S SSD performance demo focusing on compute intensive applications requiring performance scaling and exceptional QoS.

At Silicon Motion booth #315, attendees are welcome to view the MonTitan™ SSD development platforms on partner servers supporting legacy U.2 and EDSFF form factors: AIC's EB202-CP, PEGATRON's Luigi, and ASUS' ESR-511-X4TF.

The World's First PCIe Gen4 SSD Controller with SR-IOV for Automotive  
Silicon Motion SM2264XT-AT is an automotive-grade PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD controller designed to provide exceptional performance and reliability for emerging automotive central computing and ADAS/autonomous architectures. It is equipped with a quad-core ARM R8® CPU, supporting four lanes of 16Gb/s per lane. SM2264XT-AT features built-in SR-IOV capability, supporting up to eight virtual machines (VMs), which is an excellent fit for future vehicles requiring centralized storage architecture implementation. The SM2264XT-AT adheres to various automotive processes and certifications, including:

  • AEC-Q100 compliance
  • ISO 26262 functional safety standards (ASIL-B)
  • ISO 21434 certification for Cyber Security
  • IATF 16949 certification for supplier chain compliance
  • ASPICE compliance SW development process
  • Automotive Service Packaging (ASP)

The PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller Solution for Personal Computers
Silicon Motion's upcoming SM2508 is a performance-power optimized PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD controller for notebook PCs, desktop PCs and workstations. It supports eight NAND channels with up to 3,600 MT/s per channel, delivering sequential read and write speeds of up to 14GB/s and random read and write speeds of up to 2.5M IOPS. SM2508 unlocks the full potential of PCIe Gen5 performance with ~3.5W power consumption for a broader range of laptop PCs.

Silicon Motion representatives will also be presenting at Flash Memory Summit forums. For further information, please visit: https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2023FMS/

About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

