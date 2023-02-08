Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients

Ashraf Hebela to lead Technology & Healthcare Banking; Lewis Hower to lead Startup Banking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and investors, today announced that Ashraf Hebela has been named the new Head of Technology & Healthcare Banking for North America. He succeeds Dave Sabow who SVB recently named as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and Head of EMEA, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead Startup Banking.

"As we continue to support companies across the innovation economy, Ashraf and Lewis have the expertise to lead their teams and deliver financial solutions and advice to help our clients succeed and scale. They both bring invaluable leadership and extensive experience to their new roles," said Mike Descheneaux, President of Silicon Valley Bank.

Through its Technology and Healthcare Banking division, Silicon Valley Bank provides banking solutions, industry partnerships, and leading market insights to innovation companies across each sector. In his new role, Hebela will lead technology and healthcare focused banking teams across the US and Canada and oversee analytics and sales operations.

"Companies across technology and healthcare are the primary growth drivers of the innovation economy and are improving lives and creating opportunities," said Ashraf Hebela, Head of Technology & Healthcare Banking for Silicon Valley Bank. "I'm excited to take on this new role as we continue to support our clients from a position of strength and provide them with the platform of solutions, advice and industry connections they need."

Silicon Valley Bank's Startup Banking division provides banking products, solutions and advice designed for technology, life science and healthcare founders. In his role, Hower will lead a team of 100 startup banking experts committed to helping companies with their financial services and banking needs, providing advice on fundraising, setting companies up for success, and making connections to investors.

"Silicon Valley Bank has been proudly serving the innovation economy for 40 years and we have unparalleled experience and expertise supporting startups in particular," said Lewis Hower, Head of Startup Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. "Through the strength of our platform across SVB, we are uniquely positioned to support the evolving needs of our clients and help them build their businesses as they grow. I'm excited to lead this team as we build upon our longstanding history as the financial partner of the innovation economy."

Since joining SVB in 2009, Hebela has held a variety of key roles including Head of Analytics Product Management, Head of Analytics and Sales Operations and, most recently, Head of Startup Banking. He also served as Chief of Staff to SVB CEO Greg Becker. Before joining SVB in 2009, Hebela held senior positions at NorthStar Systems and Siebel Systems.

Prior to his new role, Hower served as Managing Director with Silicon Valley Bank's Startup Banking division. Before joining SVB in 2018, he was a strategic consultant for Nike where he worked with the Advanced Innovation and Early-Stage Investment group. Previously, he was a co-founder and early employee of startups and funds focused on advancing innovation.

Hebela and Hower are based in San Francisco, CA.

