Silicon Valley Bank Opens New Napa Office

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and premium wineries, today announced the opening of its new office in downtown Napa. Its third office in the North Bay wine country, the move demonstrates the bank's dedication to providing excellent service to its clients in wine country.

"We're excited to open our new Napa office and be part of the vibrant downtown community," said William Stevens, Wine Division Manager for Silicon Valley Bank. "SVB has helped wineries grow and succeed for over 25 years, and this new office shows our continued commitment to providing unique client service and supporting the growth of great viticulture. We are ready to do more. We aim to further integrate our broader client base with our established relationships across wine country."

"Silicon Valley Bank is deeply embedded in the wine community," said John Trefethen, Founder of Trefethen Estates. "They've been an unwavering partner to us at Trefethen, and support their clients through unforeseen challenges - like the Napa earthquake and fires. This new Napa office further underscores their commitment to the wine industry and the community as a whole."

Silicon Valley Bank's new Napa office is located at 1300 First Street, Suite 466, with offices, client entertainment areas and an outdoor patio. It is part of First Street Napa, a 350,000 square foot mixed-use development with retail shops, hotels, wine tasting rooms and restaurants.

The bank's wine division was founded in 1994 and maintains more than 400 clients in the wine industry as one of the largest wine lenders in the country. In addition to the new Napa office, the division has a full-service branch in St. Helena and banking offices in Santa Rosa and Portland, Oregon. In 2017, the bank relocated its Pacific Northwest team to be based in Oregon's wine country.

In addition to providing a full range of financial services, Silicon Valley Bank offers proprietary benchmarking, wine ambassadorship, insights and research for the wine industry through resources including its State of the Wine Industry 2018 Report and Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales Report, done in partnership with Wine Business Monthly. More information on Silicon Valley Bank's wine division is available at svb.com/premium-wine-banking/

About Silicon Valley Bank

For 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators.

Founded in 1994, SVB's Wine Division offers financial services and strategic advice to premium vineyards and wineries. With one of the largest banking teams in the country dedicated to the wine industry, SVB's Wine Division has offices in Napa, Sonoma and Portland and primarily serves clients in the fine wine producing regions along the West Coast of the United States. Learn more at svb.com/premium-wine-banking/.

