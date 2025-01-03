Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs and First Responders Collaborate to Save Lives with Autonomous AI Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNSENS, a groundbreaking, autonomous threat detection and alerting system, will make its debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10. Designed to save lives through rapid and accurate detection of potential gun violence, GUNSENS combines cutting-edge AI with a discreet, tamper-proof design that ensures privacy and unparalleled performance in threat prevention.

Autonomous AI Agents Detect Gun Violence Before It Starts.

Born out of the vision of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs and first responders, GUNSENS was created with the belief that "TIME = LIFE." The faster a potential threat can be detected and exposed, the faster communities can prepare to survive.

"Our autonomous AI agents detect gun violence before weapons start firing," said Peter Redford, CEO and Chairman. "Delivered as a self-contained, Edge-based solution resembling a typical smoke detector, GUNSENS provides round-the-clock protection while blending seamlessly into any environment."

Unmatched Accuracy, Privacy, and Security

GUNSENS features a patent-pending design that eliminates the false positives and negatives that plague traditional threat detection systems. The device processes sensor data locally in under a second, overwriting data immediately to prevent misuse. Only metadata—never video or images—is transmitted, ensuring both privacy and near-instantaneous response times.

The system's sub-second detection is paired with a free mobile app that delivers emergency alerts and real-time mapping of the threat's location. If an incident occurs in a building or home, users can track the perpetrator's path in real time, empowering them to make life-saving decisions before disaster strikes.

"Our device is the only solution on the market that can be installed in sensitive areas like bathrooms, locker rooms, and bedrooms without compromising privacy," said Dr. Greg Sancier, GUNSENS Chief Safety Officer.

A Game-Changer for First Responders

GUNSENS provides secure, tactical data to first responders via a proprietary network, allowing them to quickly locate and neutralize threats. This level of detailed, real-time intelligence is an industry first.

"Our technology eliminates the need for IT connectivity, reducing burdens on customers while ensuring secure communication channels," added Sancier. "This means faster response times and enhanced public safety without compromising security."

Easy Installation and Maintenance

GUNSENS is designed for effortless deployment and operation. Users simply connect the device to a power source, scan a QR code, and the system self-installs. Over-the-air updates to the threat detection library are included with a prepaid subscription, requiring no administrator involvement.

Tamper-proof and tamper-evident, GUNSENS devices report any damage or interference to site administrators, ensuring continuous protection.

Saving Lives, Within Seconds, Anywhere

GUNSENS seamlessly integrates autonomous AI agents, SOS panic buttons, and live bodycams to detect and respond to gun threats and other emergencies in schools, businesses, and public spaces. No cameras, IT infrastructure, or prior installations. The system works both indoors and outdoors, providing universal accessibility and unmatched peace of mind.

"Gun threat alerts and SOS alerts are seamlessly communicated through the GUNSENS SOS app, notifying both the public and first responders," said Sancier. "These alerts are also directly integrated with the 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, ensuring rapid response and coordination."

About GUNSENS

GUNSENS is revolutionizing proactive and preventative threat detection with a simple, accurate, and secure solution designed to save lives. The system's autonomous AI technology and innovative design empower communities and first responders to detect threats and respond in real time.

To experience GUNSENS in action, visit us at AWS (Booth #4000 ) and P3 (Booth # 4266) at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from Jan. 7-10. To learn more about GUNSENS, visit our website at www.gunsens.com.

