Silicon Valley Meets Plumbing Supply on Long Island

Katie Stewart, a Customer Care Lead, feels the culture makes her workday exceptional. "At SupplyHouse, every part of the office is filled with a sense of comfort and understanding. There's meditation when you need to clear your mind, healthy snacks when you need a pick-me-up, and always a friendly face in the lounge!"

SupplyHouse.com also promotes healthy lifestyles. During lunch breaks, employees can take advantage of an on-site gym or nap room. A meditation coach comes in every other week for guided meditation, too. Plus, to add to the Silicon Valley vibe, the office is equipped with a fully-stocked kitchen, including yogurt, cereal, granola bars, fresh fruit, and coffee, available all week long. They also offer quinoa bowls on Monday, free breakfast on Wednesdays, and lunch on Fridays.

"I wake up every morning motivated to put 100% into my workday," Stewart continues. "I'm thankful to work in a place that takes care of me, both as an employee and a human being…that's pretty rare."

Since April was Health & Wellness month at the company, SupplyHouse.com encouraged employees to complete five daily challenges to become more conscious of healthy choices. Additional activities for the month included guest speakers, sharing healthy skills, and a field day.

On the first Friday of every month, SupplyHouse.com holds a company meeting in their Town Hall, where everyone is updated on the company's operations. During this, all employees participate in team icebreakers. In the past, these have included a surprise bagpipe performance and numerous competitions like soccer, basketball, golf, water-based flip cup, and squeezing fresh orange juice.

SupplyHouse.com prides themselves not only on being a pioneer in their field, but on creating a fun and innovative workplace that is reminiscent of Silicon Valley. Their team culture and familial atmosphere create more than just a work environment; it's a unique and welcoming place to be.

