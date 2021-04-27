Silicon Valley Software Company OpenGov Expands Operations to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley software company OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties and state agencies, has expanded its operations to include Milwaukee, marking the company's sixth office location and second in the Midwest. The public sector software provider, which delivers enterprise cloud solutions to more than 1,000 government agencies nationwide, including the City of Milwaukee, moved into its Walker's Point office, located at 247 W. Freshwater Way, in June 2020 and officially reopened for limited in-person attendance in early April 2021.

"As OpenGov continues to grow and solidify its place among the industry's leading software providers, we're excited to expand our footprint to Milwaukee to support our mission of powering more effective and accountable government," said OpenGov Co-Founder and CEO Zac Bookman.

OpenGov started recruiting for the Milwaukee office in June 2020 and has hired 17 candidates from Marquette University, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and out-of-state schools. The company is projecting to fill a total of 37 roles by the end of the year and anticipates having 100 employees working out the Milwaukee office within three years. Available positions will span professional services, finance, sales and a variety of other functions.

"We were attracted to the momentum surrounding the city along with the tremendous amount of tech talent embedded across numerous organizations in the region. It felt like Milwaukee was a natural fit for our growing team," said OpenGov President and Milwaukee native David Reeves.

In March, OpenGov was named to Forbes' prestigious List of America's Best Startup Employers 2021 . Additionally, the company announced its record 2020 growth , which included 39% revenue growth and a 78% increase in year-over-year growth in its Citizen Services suite. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, OpenGov launched more than 300 customers, including Tampa, FL; Hempstead, NY; Dallas County, TX; and the State of Louisiana, and hired 130 new employees.

OpenGov was founded in 2012 by successful tech investor Joe Lonsdale, current CEO Zac Bookman and a group of Stanford engineers with the goal of powering more effective and accountable government. OpenGov is backed by venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, 8VC, JC2 Ventures, Emerson Collective and other top investors. Marc Andreessen and former Cisco CEO John Chambers sit on the company's board of directors .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

