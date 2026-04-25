Silicon Valley Stars Gather for Dreame's San Francisco Debut

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, confirmed the guest lineup for DREAME NEXT, the company's largest-ever international launch event, running April 27 to 30, 2026, in San Francisco. The roster brings together figures who have shaped the trajectory of autonomous driving, personal computing, and professional sports: Sebastian Thrun, Steve Wozniak, and Dwyane Wade will all attend.

DREAME NEXT

The breadth of expertise on the guest list reflects the reach of DREAME NEXT itself. Over four days, Dreame will stage product launches across smart mobility, smart home appliances, personal devices, and premium personal care, the first time a single event from the company has spanned its full product ecosystem. The event is organized around five themed segments: Drive Next, Living Next, Connect Next, Self Next, and Humanity Next.

Over the course of the four-day launch event, DREAME NEXT will bring together leading voices from across technology, academia, investment, and innovation to explore the next stage of industry transformation. Discussions will center on how AI-driven applications are reshaping products from the ground up, whether the age of AI requires products to be fundamentally reimagined, how intelligent technologies will redefine the foundations of manufacturing productivity, and what the next decade of human technological evolution may look like.

Featured speakers include AI pioneer Sebastian Thrun (Google X, Udacity), tech futurist Robert Scoble (Microsoft), Meta design leader Julie Zhuo, AI strategist William Fong (Microsoft), and business veteran James W. Keyes (7-Eleven, Blockbuster). The lineup also features Turing Award winner David Patterson, NASA rocket scientist Sylvia Acevedo, Stanford GSB's Yossi Feinberg, economist Barry Eichengreen, tech journalist Rebecca A. Fannin, engineering leader Jim Chen, and Fremont Mayor Emeritus Lily Mei, alongside former Google DeepMind AI researchers and the co-founders of Robot Launch. These global leaders will share insights on AI, technology, innovation, economics, and entrepreneurship.

Demonstrating Dreame's growing global influence, the event will also welcome standout guests from beyond the technology sector, including Apple co-founder and personal computing pioneer Steve Wozniak; and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

The guests in attendance at DREAME NEXT reflect where the company is headed; that leaders from autonomous driving, personal computing, and professional sports are all in the same room for a single company's launch event speaks to the scale and ambition of what Dreame is building. DREAME NEXT is not just a product launch but the opening chapter of the company's next ten years.

Dreame's product portfolio now spans categories that, until recently, belonged to entirely separate industries. DREAME NEXT is designed to demonstrate that these categories are connected by core technologies, including high-speed motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms, which are now being applied across smart mobility, personal devices, home appliances, and personal care. It represents not only the next generation of products and lifestyles, but also the beginning of Dreame's vision for the next decade.

DREAME NEXT runs April 27 to 30, 2026, in San Francisco. Media, partners, and invited guests are welcome to attend.

Please stay tuned for the latest updates from the event through the official website or the social accounts on X: @DreameGlobal, Facebook: Dreame Tech, and Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology