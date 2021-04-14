Silicon Valley Startup, Chef Avenue, Crosses 1000% of its Funding Goal in 8 Days

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Avenue, an inspiring Startup at the forefront of the design of modernized, high-performance cookware, is currently riding the wave of a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign for its first product – Omnipan™.

Omnipan's lids help with storing prepped ingredients and left-overs in the refrigerator, as well as steaming food in the oven and microwave. Warm Cinnamon Rolls made at home in Omnipan!

Omnipan debuted on the popular crowdfunding platform on April 6, 2021, and to say that people love them would be a profound understatement judging by the numbers. Chef Avenue steam-rolled their original funding goal in 5 hours. Such early success with a Kickstarter campaign is noteworthy, and as Chef Avenue crosses 1000% of its funding goal, eyebrows are beginning to rise.

The mind-blowing success of Omnipan on Kickstarter should be proof enough for any critic that Chef Avenue is a company that clearly understands and can deliver on what the consumers want in the way of modernized cookware concepts.

High-performing and versatile, Omnipan are more than just cookware that are reinventing the industry. They are creating inspiration for aspiring cooks and are as multifunctional as they are beautiful.

Another reason for the early success of Omnipan is their ability to make cooking an effortless and enjoyable activity. Omnipan were designed to go from the oven to the table to the refrigerator to the microwave and then to the dishwasher, eliminating multiple steps and additional cleaning involved in traditional cooking processes.

Removing seemingly unavoidable steps in the cooking process is impressive, and Chef Avenue is doing so by inventing unique do-it-all cookware alternatives that are elegant. Just showcasing Omnipan in one's kitchen suggests a touch of elevated sophistication.

"We combined the versatility of modern cookware with the demands of busy life and created something spectacular," said Seema Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Chef Avenue. "With Omnipan, you can enjoy making your weeknight dinners or create masterpieces over the weekend. Your food will be perfect every single time."

