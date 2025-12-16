SILICONE IGNITION BOOTS MANY SHAPES, STYLES & COLORS OFFERED

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a full line of high temperature silicone spark plug and ignition boots for use in cars, trucks, RVs, outdoor power equipment and cooking and specialty appliances.

Initially developed for automotive OEMs and aftermarket applications, these ignition boots are ideally suited for RVs, outdoor power equipment, and outdoor grills and specialty appliances.

ETCO Silicone Ignition Boots provide optimum electrical insulation protection for high voltage cables and are offered in various heat ranges, several styles, and multiple colors.

Suitable for 7 mm and 8 mm cable, ETCO Silicone Ignition Boots include the 115-degree design which is available in four heat ranges up to 600oF. For high performance GM V8 Engines, styles include DT975-SS, FE-1, CB167-BS, and AB28-BS with the SP98-SS. The firm also makes a full range of standard and custom air-operated booters.

ETCO Silicone Ignition Boots are priced according to style and quantity. Price quotations are provided upon request.

