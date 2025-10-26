Silk Road Week Wraps in Brazil, Marking Its First South American Finale

From museum collaborations to design showcases, events in São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu underscore shared heritage.

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Silk Road Week, a global cultural initiative celebrating the spirit of exchange and cooperation along the ancient Silk Road, successfully concluded in Brazil, marking the event's first-ever finale in South America. The closing activities took place in the twin cities of São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu, featuring a series of exhibitions, demonstrations, and academic dialogues that highlighted the enduring vitality of silk culture and the deepening partnership between China and Brazil.

A Landmark Celebration in São Paulo

Chinese costume fashion show during the exhibition

The São Paulo segment of the closing program centered around three major events — the exhibition "Silk Connects Mountains and Seas: From China to Brazil", the demonstration "Beyond the Mulberry Fields: China Sericulture Intangible Cultural Heritages," and the symposium "Sino-Brazilian Academic Dialogue: Museums Promoting Sustainable Development of Cultural Heritage."

The opening ceremony and exhibition inauguration were held at the Museum of Immigration of the State of São Paulo, bringing together distinguished guests from both countries, including representatives from the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the China National Silk Museum, the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in São Paulo, and local museum and cultural institutions.

Prior to the official opening, around 50 primary school students from São Paulo participated in hands-on workshops led by the China National Silk Museum. The activities — gilded fan printing and traditional loom weaving — introduced children to the artistry of Chinese sericulture and the timeless beauty of silk craftsmanship. The event provided a vivid and playful bridge between young audiences and traditional culture.

"Silk Road Week": A Global Platform for Cultural Exchange

Initiated by National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and Zhejiang Provincial Government, Silk Road Week has been held annually for five consecutive years. It serves as a global platform to promote cultural dialogue, museum cooperation, and shared values of mutual understanding along the Silk Road.

In 2025, Brazil was selected as the Guest Country of Honor, marking a milestone in China–Latin America cultural collaboration. The Brazil events were designed as the concluding chapter of the year's global Silk Road Week program, with a particular focus on exhibitions and creative engagements that illustrate the living legacy of silk.

"Silk Connects Mountains and Seas": A Bridge Between Civilizations

Jointly curated by the China National Silk Museum and the Museum of Immigration of São Paulo, "Silk Connects Mountains and Seas: From China to Brazil" is one of the first projects under China's "Bridges of Civilization" Initiative launched by the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China.

The exhibition traces silk's journey from ancient China to the Americas, showcasing its dual role as a cultural symbol and a medium of exchange. Through authentic artifacts, immersive design, and interactive programming, it demonstrates how silk has woven connections among peoples, ideas, and artistic traditions across time and space. The display also features contributions from Huzhou, a city renowned for its silk heritage.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Museum of Immigration till March, 2026, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the shared heritage of silk through engaging displays and multimedia experiences.

Extending the Celebration to Foz do Iguaçu

Following the events in São Paulo, the celebration continued in Foz do Iguaçu, located in Brazil's southern Paraná State — a global hub of hydroelectric innovation and a member of the Silk Road Cities Alliance.

The Foz do Iguaçu program featured the "Splendors of Silk: Chinese Silk Art" exhibition, as well as the "Sino-Brazilian Fashion Art Appointment: Silk Road Heritage Innovation Design Fashion Show." These events were jointly organized by the China National Silk Museum and the Municipal Government of Foz do Iguaçu, underscoring the dynamic intersection of tradition, creativity, and sustainability.

The city's participation reflects the broader partnership between Zhejiang Province and Paraná State, which have maintained a sister-province relationship fostering cultural and economic cooperation. During the event, the China National Silk Museum and the Municipal Government of Foz do Iguaçu signed a three-year cooperation agreement to develop a "Overseas Gallery of CNSM" in the city, marking a new chapter of long-term collaboration.

Leveraging Foz do Iguaçu's global reputation as a tourism and cultural destination, both sides will co-host future initiatives integrating heritage, fashion, and innovation — beginning with the Silk Road Heritage Innovative Design Fashion Show, which reimagines traditional silk in the language of contemporary design.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The successful conclusion of the 2025 Silk Road Week in Brazil not only celebrated the shared legacy of the Silk Road but also reaffirmed a forward-looking vision of cultural sustainability. Through exhibitions, academic exchange, and community engagement, the events reflected how museums and cultural institutions can act as catalysts for dialogue and cooperation between nations.

As the Silk Road Week continues to evolve, its mission remains constant — to connect civilizations through mutual learning and creative exchange. The 2025 edition's culmination in Brazil has vividly demonstrated how silk, once a symbol of trade and beauty, continues to serve as a thread binding cultures together across mountains and seas.

