Silony Medical completes acquisition Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business

Silony Medical

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • The completed transaction includes all cervical and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform
  • Through this acquisition Silony makes major entry into the US market & significantly strengthens its anterior standalone cage offering
  • Silony Medical will change it's name to "Silony Spine" to underscore its focus on spine fusion technology

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical International AG (the company), a growing challenger to "big medtech" in the global spinal fusion market, has completed the acquisition of Centinel Spine's Global Fusion Business.  This combines Silony's Verticale® posterior screw & rod fusion Platform, its Roccia® and Favo® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Systems with the STALIF® Technology Platform to create a first in class occiput to sacrum, posterior, lateral and anterior Spinal Fusion Portfolio for open & minimally invasive spinal fusion cases.

Silony has been active in the US market since late 2018 - with this acquisition, Silony will capitalize on the great team and distribution network of the Centinel Fusion Portfolio to strengthen its position in the North American Spine Market to bring surgeons and their teams first in class spine fusion solutions that offer flexibility and freedom.

In the coming days and months, Silony will change its name to Silony Spine to underscore its 100% commitment & focus on spine fusion technology solutions. Simultaneously, we will begin a refresh of the STALIF Platform to drive further adoption among the spine surgeon community. Soon thereafter we will launch our next generation of technology enabled instruments.

About Silony Medical, soon Silony Spine

Established in 2013 by the internationally renowned hospital group, Schön Clinic, in Germany, Silony Spine is a market disrupter aiming to change the status quo of how product manufacturers partner with hospital systems. Silony Spine curates and designs spinal hardware and tools that provide surgeons and hospitals with high-value product solutions that are highly compatible with enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.silonyspine.com or contact:

Silony Medical International AG

Constantin Schoen
Chief Executive Officer
Bahnhofplatz 76a, 8500 Frauenfeld Switzerland
Phone: +49 711 78 25 25 21
Email: [email protected] & [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202985/Silony_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silony Medical

