SilTest Semiconductors and yieldWerx Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Semiconductor Yield Optimization in Europe

KLEVE, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilTest Semiconductors GmbH, a European player in semiconductor product development and testing services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with yieldWerx, a global provider of advanced semiconductor yield management software. This partnership combines SilTest's deep engineering expertise with yieldWerx's powerful data analytics capabilities to offer semiconductor companies in Europe enhanced solutions for yield optimization and production efficiency.

Together, SilTest and yieldWerx will provide semiconductor manufacturers and fabless companies in Europe with comprehensive, data-driven yield management solutions that streamline testing, improve quality, and reduce costs. This collaboration brings an end-to-end approach to yield analysis, addressing critical industry needs from production data insights to efficient troubleshooting of complex yield issues.

Key features of this partnership include:

Integrated Yield Optimization Solutions : Clients will benefit from a seamless blend of SilTest's engineering services and yieldWerx's advanced software, facilitating efficient data analysis and actionable insights.

: Clients will benefit from a seamless blend of SilTest's engineering services and yieldWerx's advanced software, facilitating efficient data analysis and actionable insights. Cost and Time Efficiency : The integrated offerings enable faster yield troubleshooting, streamlined test processes, and reduced overall production costs.

: The integrated offerings enable faster yield troubleshooting, streamlined test processes, and reduced overall production costs. Localized Support and Expertise: With SilTest's presence in Europe , clients gain access to regional support and solutions tailored to the specific needs of the European semiconductor market.

"Our partnership with yieldWerx allows us to provide a comprehensive solution for yield optimization, offering our clients deeper insights and faster troubleshooting capabilities," said Sameer Saran, Managing Director at SilTest. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting Europe's semiconductor industry with cutting-edge tools and dedicated expertise."

Aftkhar Aslam, CEO at yieldWerx added, "Combining our software capabilities with SilTest's engineering services creates a powerful synergy that addresses a critical need in the market. We look forward to helping semiconductor companies in Europe achieve their yield and efficiency goals through this partnership."

This partnership reflects SilTest and yieldWerx's shared vision of driving innovation and efficiency within Europe's semiconductor ecosystem. For more information about the partnership and its offerings, please visit https://www.siltest.com/ or https://yieldwerx.com/.

