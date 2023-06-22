Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates PharMerica Class Action Lawsuit Data Breach Claims

STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a plaintiffs' class action law firm which represents data breach victims, continues to investigate potential class action data breach claims against PharMerica Corporation ("PharMerica") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 6 million PharMerica pharmacy customers (the "Data Breach").

PharMerica has sent notification letters to individuals impacted by the data breach by US Mail. If you have received a notification letter and would like to learn more about your options, reach out to SGT today

A class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court as a result of the PharMerica Data Breach and SGT is continuing to investigate claims against PharMerica. According to media reports and PharMerica itself, the following information of impacted individuals has been compromised as a result of the Data Breach

  • Names;
  • Dates of birth;
  • Social Security numbers;
  • Medication lists; and
  • Health insurance information
  • Other medical information including allergies, Medicare numbers, and diagnoses that could be damaging to patients if leaked – such as details about alcohol, drug, and mental health-related illnesses.

SGT believes PharMerica Data Breach victims are at increased risk of identity theft and other identity fraud-related crimes and thus may have claims against PharMerica.

If you have received a notification letter in the mail from PharMerica regarding the exposure of your information and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Attorneys Ian W. Sloss at [email protected], Brett Burgs at [email protected], or visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/pharmerica-data-breach-class-action-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

