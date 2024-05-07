SILVER OAK SERVICES PARTNERS LEADS RECAPITALIZATION OF BEARY LANDSCAPING

EVANSTON, Ill., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses, announced it has led the recapitalization of Beary Landscaping ("Beary" or the "Company") in partnership with management.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lockport, IL, Beary is a provider of recurring landscaping and snow removal services to a diverse set of commercial end markets, including utilities, multi-family living communities, office buildings, municipalities and others. Beary currently serves over 1,200 customers across Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Silver Oak invested alongside Beary's founder and CEO, Brian Beary, and other senior management in the transaction. The existing management team will continue in their current roles with Beary and retain a significant ownership stake in the business.

"For 35+ years, Beary has served as a trusted partner to our customers, maintaining best-in-class landscapes that enrich the environment. We are excited about our partnership with Silver Oak, which provides us with additional capital and expertise needed to significantly grow the company, while continuing to provide high-quality service to our customers," said Brian Beary, CEO of Beary.

Silver Oak highlighted landscaping services as an attractive subsector for investment as part of a broader effort in facilities services, due to the recurring nature of revenue, low cyclicality and high degree of fragmentation. Andrew Gustafson, Partner at Silver Oak, said, "We are very excited to partner with Brian and the Beary team. We believe the Company is a strong platform from which to grow due to its excellent reputation, tenured employee base, service-oriented culture and experienced management team. We look forward to leveraging the Company's strengths while further investing in people, infrastructure and sales as Beary continues to grow in new and existing markets." Beary is actively looking for add-on acquisition opportunities.

Please contact Greg Barr, Andrew Gustafson or Biren Bhansali of Silver Oak for additional information.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry leading business, consumer, and healthcare services companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out high-quality management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

