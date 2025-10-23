Silver Point Leads Financing of Acquisition of MGM Northfield Park by Clairvest

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business is leading the financing supporting the acquisition of the operations of MGM Northfield Park, a regional racino in Northfield, Ohio, by Toronto-based Clairvest Group (TSX: CVG). Silver Point is serving as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent in the secured credit facility supporting the $546 million acquisition.

MGM Northfield Park, currently owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), is the largest gaming property by revenue in Ohio. With 74,000 square feet of gaming space, the property includes approximately 1,600 video lottery terminals and a half-mile horse racetrack, along with multiple dining outlets and an entertainment venue.

The transaction is expected to close and fund in the first half of 2026, pending customary regulatory and licensing approvals.

"We are pleased to deliver a tailored financing solution to the Clairvest team, as they bring a 25-year track record of investing in the gaming industry to their investment in Northfield Park," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About Clairvest

Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 70 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 350 employees, Silver Point oversees $41 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business delivers customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across industries. It works in close partnership with borrowers, developing a thorough understanding of their businesses and addressing a wide variety of capital needs with speed and certainty. Silver Point's flexible mandate is designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $16 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com .

