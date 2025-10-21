Silver Point Leads Southeastern Grocers Refinancing

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business has led the recapitalization of Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), a regional grocer which operates the Winn-Dixie brand. Silver Point was the sole lender in a $200 million senior secured facility.

The new senior secured facility refinances a prior credit facility funded at the time of SEG's acquisition of assets from ALDI. Following SEG's transformation to The Winn-Dixie Company in early 2026, SEG's portfolio will include approximately 130 grocery and 140 liquor stores, primarily located in Florida.

"We are pleased to partner with Southeastern Grocers and its owners to provide a constructive capital solution that enables the company to advance its transformation and invest in the long‑established Winn‑Dixie banner with a renewed focus in Florida," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.segrocers.com.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 350 employees, Silver Point oversees $41 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business delivers customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across industries. It works in close partnership with borrowers, developing a thorough understanding of their businesses and addressing a wide variety of capital needs with speed and certainty. Silver Point's flexible mandate is designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $16 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

