Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. Announces Listing on LODAS Markets, Offering Investors Secondary Market Access

News provided by

Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that the stock of Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. is now admitted to trading on LODASMarkets.com a secondary marketplace.

Co-CEO and President David Wheeler said, "Partnering with a secondary market leader like LODAS gives our investors an important new benefit as we continue our pivot to a portfolio focused on self-storage. We are proud to offer investors this opportunity through LODAS."

Executive Chairman & CEO Gerald Haddock added, "The Executive Committee of the Board has prioritized liquidity for shareholders, and this is a valuable step towards listing on a major exchange."

LODAS stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service. According to LODAS, they operate the first fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of assets like non-traded real estate investment trusts.

In order to buy or sell Silver Star Properties REIT shares, you or your financial advisor can simply visit the LODAS website to create an account. On the site, you will be prompted to input your first and last name, email address, and phone number. You'll also be asked to create a password. 

As the LODAS marketplace matches buyers and sellers, there is no guarantee of trades being executed at the net asset value (NAV) that a buyer or seller desires. Prices for executions are determined by the bids and offers that buyers and sellers submit on the LODAS platform, similar to a stock exchange.

Contact:

Investor and Media Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. They are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC, particularly those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 26, 2023 ("Annual Report") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc.

