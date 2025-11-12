Silvercorp Announces CFO Transition

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces changes to its senior accounting and finance team.

Effective November 10, Derek Liu, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2015, retired from his role as CFO. He will continue to provide assistance to the Company as needed during a transition period in a consulting capacity. The Company thanks Mr. Liu for his long-standing dedication and significant contributions to Silvercorp, and wishes him all the best in his retirement.

Silvercorp is pleased to announce the appointment of Winnie Wang as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Wang has been with the Company since 2024, most recently serving as CFO of the Company's China Operations. She brings over 15 years of leadership in the areas of corporate finance, accounting and financial reporting, treasury planning, and internal controls. Winnie started her career as Auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and held senior leadership positions in finance and accounting with several multinational companies. Prior to joining Silvercorp, she was Head of Finance and CFO for Asurion China. Winnie has a Bachelor's Degree from Shanghai International Studies University, a Master of Management from the University of International Business and Economics, and holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation from CPA Australia.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Lei Wu as Corporate Controller, with responsibilities to include financial reporting, financial planning, finance operations, project management, and treasury functions. Mr. Wu brings over 14 years of progressive accounting and finance experience in the mining industry and recently joined Silvercorp from New Gold Inc. where he served as Finance Controller at the Rainy River Mine from 2021 to 2025. Lei has a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and Project Management Professional (PMP) designations.

These appointments reflect Silvercorp's commitment to strong financial governance and internal talent development as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

