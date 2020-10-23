Silver&Fit® Offers the Public Expanded Free Daily Exercise Classes for Seniors on Facebook Live and YouTube

"Since the launch of our daily free Facebook Live and YouTube online exercise classes, the Silver&Fit program has seen its class followers grow by more than 400 percent in six months, with nearly 500,000 views of our senior workout videos," said Brett Hanson, SVP, Fitness Networks & Digital Strategies at American Specialty Health Fitness (ASH Fitness). "We've received more than 20,000 comments on how helpful the classes have been during the pandemic, and interest continues to grow. We are now offering more free exercise classes at different levels and times on Facebook Live and YouTube to encourage even more people to participate online with Silver&Fit."

Silver&Fit has received more than 20,000 positive comments about its new, free Facebook Live and YouTube exercise classes for older adults.

As of October 12th, Silver&Fit began offering 20 free classes a week. The half-hour sessions, which now include intermediate Cardio, Yoga, Strength & Bodyweight, Flexibility & Balance, and Mixed Format classes, were expanded to include beginner and advanced levels, and mixed international classes premiering from 9 a.m. PT through 12:30 p.m. PT Monday - Friday.

"Maintaining an exercise program is extremely important for everyone, but especially for older adults," said Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD., MPH, PT, AVP, Digital Fitness Solutions with Silver&Fit. "Older adults who stop exercising can become deconditioned in as little as two weeks."

"Just in time for open enrollment, the Silver&Fit program is offering newly expanded tools aimed at helping older adults stay fit, healthy and connected to community during the pandemic," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007.

To participate in a free exercise class follow Silver&Fit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SilverandFit or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/silverandfit. For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, please contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE.

About the Silver&Fit Healthy Aging and Exercise Programs provided to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement Programs: Silver&Fit also offers a more comprehensive Healthy Aging and Fitness program for Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans. Under these arrangements, Silver&Fit offers Medicare-eligible members access to live telephone coaching on fitness, nutrition, sleep, and other lifestyle topics; 48 online healthy aging classes; 1,700+ digital workouts; connections to 120,000 social clubs nationally; a fitness membership to a choice of more than 15,000 fitness centers, YMCAs, and fitness studios nationally; Home Fitness kits offering DVDs and fitness gear (e.g. workout mat, resistance band, dumbbells); and the Silver&Fit Connected! app for tracking activity on any of 250+ wearable fitness devices and apps, so that members can better monitor their steps, heart rate, sleep, or other health data. Learn more at www.silverandfit.com.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides no-cost and low-cost fitness and exercise programs for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees (through Silver&Fit®), and for commercial health plan members and employer groups (through the Active&Fit®, Active&Fit DirectTM and ExerciseRewardsTM products). ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies .

Lisa Freeman

Silver&Fit

[email protected]

310-422-9200

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

Related Links

www.ashcompanies.com

