Silverflow's innovative cloud-based payments processing platform raises €15 Million investment led by Global Paytech Ventures

News provided by

Silverflow

16 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverflow, a cutting-edge payment processing technology company, has secured a €15 Million investment led by industry veterans and payments experts at Global Paytech Ventures. Picus Capital, Coatue, Crane Venture Partners, Inkef, and several angel investors also participated with a valuation substantially higher than Series A in 2021. The investment will be used to fast-track Silverflow's aggressive global expansion plans. This announcement comes on the heels of Silverflow's official expansion into the US and APAC markets earlier this year, after which the company swiftly secured new customer contracts in these regions.

Former Mastercard Europe CEO and Founder & Managing Director of Global Paytech Ventures Javier Perez says: "We are delighted to lead this round, raising €15 Million cash. Silverflow presents a unique opportunity for enabling both legacy and new players of any kind to have access to deploy the most modern, secure and efficient payments processing platform to acquirers, PSPs, PayFacs and merchants to enable them to outperform existing legacy players. We would also like to extend a thank you to our fellow co-investors."

Florian Reichert, Partner and Managing Director at Picus Capital: "We are excited to join Silverflow's journey after having followed the company very closely since its seed round. The team has built a best-in-class solution that is disrupting the payment processing market and we are convinced they will continue to build the clear category leader in the space. We very rarely received such strong customer feedback and expert validation which underlines their innovative product vision and superior technology."

The payments industry has seen its fair share of disruptors in the past decade or so with players like Adyen, Stripe, Paypal and more making huge technological improvements to the front end, providing easy-to-use and innovative solutions for merchants to leverage the latest payments options on the market. But little has been done to improve the backend payment processing, which has been running on technology that is nearly 40 years old. The Silverflow founders saw an opportunity to vastly improve the way payment processing was being done by creating a brand new approach that allows acquirers, PSPs, PayFacs, and large merchants to gain access to one platform that provides all card scheme data and the most innovative functionality all in one easy-to-use platform.

"Our biggest challenge has been getting customers to believe this technology is real," says Anne Willem de Vries, "They often tell us it's too good to be true. It's hard to fathom that after utilizing the same technology for 30-40 years Silverflow has taken the time to build something better that solves these complex issues for our customers."

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks and set up on one. One platform with one connection. Silverflow is disrupting the payment industry with cutting-edge, cloud-based processing technology.

Within four years, Silverflow has won some of the biggest names as customers throughout Europe, North America, and APAC including Deutsche Bank, Transaction Services, Buckaroo, PAYABL., and more.

What's next on the horizon for Silverflow? Since gaining a strong foothold in Europe and North America, Silverflow plans to continue expanding in these existing regions, while targeting the LATAM and APAC markets.

For more information on Silverflow, please visit www.silverflow.com

SOURCE Silverflow

Also from this source

Transaction Services partners with Silverflow to deliver next-generation payment processing

Today Silverflow, the leading cloud-based payment processing platform, announces an exciting partnership with Transaction Services (TRX) to provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.