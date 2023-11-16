Silverflow's innovative cloud-based payments processing platform raises €15 Million investment led by Global Paytech Ventures

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverflow, a cutting-edge payment processing technology company, has secured a €15 Million investment led by industry veterans and payments experts at Global Paytech Ventures. Picus Capital, Coatue, Crane Venture Partners, Inkef, and several angel investors also participated with a valuation substantially higher than Series A in 2021. The investment will be used to fast-track Silverflow's aggressive global expansion plans. This announcement comes on the heels of Silverflow's official expansion into the US and APAC markets earlier this year, after which the company swiftly secured new customer contracts in these regions.

Former Mastercard Europe CEO and Founder & Managing Director of Global Paytech Ventures Javier Perez says: "We are delighted to lead this round, raising €15 Million cash. Silverflow presents a unique opportunity for enabling both legacy and new players of any kind to have access to deploy the most modern, secure, and efficient payments processing platform to acquirers, PSPs, PayFacs, and merchants to enable them to outperform existing legacy players. We would also like to extend a thank you to our fellow co-investors."

Florian Reichert, Partner and Managing Director at Picus Capital: "We are excited to join Silverflow's journey after having followed the company very closely since its seed round. The team has built a best-in-class solution that is disrupting the payment processing market and we are convinced they will continue to build the clear category leader in the space. We very rarely received such strong customer feedback and expert validation which underlines their innovative product vision and superior technology."

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Silverflow is disrupting the payment industry with cutting-edge, innovative processing technology.

Anne Willem de Vries says, "Customers often tell us it's too good to be true. It's hard to fathom that after utilizing the same technology for 30-40 years Silverflow has taken the time to build something better that solves these complex issues for our customers."

What's next for Silverflow? Since gaining a strong foothold in Europe and North America, Silverflow plans to continue expanding in these regions, while targeting the LATAM and APAC markets.

