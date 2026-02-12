Silverfort Appoints Joseph Schramm as Vice President of Global Channel to Expand Partner Strategy

Former SailPoint and Saviynt channel leader to scale Silverfort's engagement with GSIs, identity specialists, and cyber risk partners as Identity Security becomes central to enterprise resilience

"Historically, identity has been viewed primarily as a governance and business enablement tool, not a security control. That's now changing. Joe and I have seen this shift take shape across the identity market for years," said Howard Greenfield, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Silverfort. "As identity moves beyond governance into true security enforcement, Silverfort is prioritizing partners that operate at the intersection of identity, security, risk, and response, which demands a new kind of channel leadership. Joe's experience building and scaling identity ecosystems makes him the right leader to turn this strategy into reality."

Schramm brings more than 25 years of experience in alliances and channel leadership, including nearly a decade focused specifically on identity. He previously led global alliances at BeyondTrust and led the Americas channel programs at SailPoint and Saviynt, working closely with GSIs, large solution providers, and boutique identity advisory firms across North America, EMEA, and APAC. His background spans both commercial and U.S. federal markets, with extensive experience supporting partners that specialize in identity services.

"Silverfort stood out because the technology delivers measurable security value without the long deployment cycles that slow identity programs. Too often, legacy solutions like PAM take months or years to show meaningful impact," said Joseph Schramm, Vice President of Channel at Silverfort. "Partners need solutions that work across hybrid environments and make an impact fast, especially as customers face pressure from insurers and regulators. With Silverfort, partners can close identity gaps faster and play a more strategic role in their customers' security posture."

Silverfort invests in global channel strategy

Under Schramm's leadership, Silverfort will strengthen and expand its existing ecosystem, and focus on four strategic channel priorities:

Expanding engagement with upper-market solution providers and global systems integrators, while continuing to investment in Silverfort's existing partner base to support complex, enterprise-wide Identity Security initiatives.

Strengthening alignment with cyber insurance carriers and incident response firms, where identity controls directly impact breach outcomes and coverage decisions.

Selectively grow relationships with identity-focused consultancies.

Reinforcing Silverfort's partner ecosystem to support customers at every stage of growth, from mid-market to large, complex enterprise environments.

This strategy builds on ongoing conversations with Silverfort's partners and reflects growing demand for Identity Security that operates across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments, without requiring long deployment cycles or architectural overhauls. Identity and access management (IAM) in most organizations today is fragmented, inconsistent, and nearly impossible to control. Enterprises struggle for visibility and protection across every part of their identity infrastructure—from legacy AD systems to modern SaaS apps to AI agents. Point solutions and identity silos create security blind spots and visibility gaps, leaving identity and security teams tasked with the impossible: figuring out who has access to what, how that access is being used, and how it can be protected.

Silverfort offers the most complete Identity Security platform on the market, securing every type of identity: humans, machines and AI agents, both on-prem and in the cloud.

About Silverfort

The Silverfort Identity Security Platform is the first to deliver end-to-end Identity Security, protecting every identity in the cloud, on-prem, humans, machines, AI, and everything in between. Our patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP), natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every authentication, enforcing controls and policies, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously—including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less effort. Silverfort is the Identity Security Platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com .

