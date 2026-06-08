Silverfort Integrates AI Agent Identity Control for Microsoft Copilot Studio

Silverfort's Copilot Studio integration secures AI agents with runtime identity & access controls, accelerating safe adoption of agentic AI

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverfort, an Identity Security company, today announced the integration of its Identity Security control for AI agents for Microsoft Copilot Studio. Through its integration, Silverfort delivers inline identity security at runtime, enforcing intelligent access control policies at the precise moment a Copilot agent attempts to act and blocking unauthorized access before execution.

Silverfort integrates with Microsoft Copilot Studio to protect AI Agents at runtime Speed Speed

AI agents created in Copilot Studio can authenticate, retrieve enterprise data, trigger workflows, and interact with enterprise systems across cloud and on-prem environments. Every meaningful action ties back to a human user with different privilege levels and multiple machine identities, creating a chain of authentications, authorizations, and potential privilege escalation. Microsoft reports that over 80% of the Fortune 500 are deploying active agents built with low-code/no-code tools, while 29% of employees already use unsanctioned AI agents for work. As business teams move fast with Copilot Studio, security and identity leaders remain accountable for the risk.

"The more access an AI agent has to corporate resources, the more powerful, it becomes. Without deep identity context, there's no way to make an informed, real-time decision about whether an agent's action is legitimate or overreach. That's why agentic security is an identity problem at its core," said Ron Rasin, Chief Strategy Officer at Silverfort. "Silverfort's integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio is a recognition that runtime identity enforcement isn't optional, it's the foundation for deploying AI with confidence."

Runtime enforcement at-the-moment of access

Silverfort integrates into the Copilot Studio ecosystem to enable runtime enforcement. Every time a Copilot agent requests access to a tool or function, Silverfort evaluates the request in real time and returns a decision before the action executes. This prevents unauthorized access, privilege escalation, and unintended actions before they can occur, allowing organizations to adopt AI agents with confidence.

Silverfort's runtime enforcement:

Limits unauthorized privilege elevation. AI agents cannot exceed authorized privileges.

AI agents cannot exceed authorized privileges. Stops risky AI agent overreach. Anomalous access attempts are blocked before execution.

Anomalous access attempts are blocked before execution. Dynamically adapts access policies. Granular access policies dynamically adapt based on real-time context and risk.

Granular access policies dynamically adapt based on real-time context and risk. Creates audit trails. All activity is auditable and tied to enterprise identity governance frameworks and the human using the agent.

"Silverfort's integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio extends security into the moment of access itself," said Ankur Arora, Principal Group PM Manager, Microsoft. "This isn't visibility after the fact. It's inline, runtime enforcement that evaluates and controls every agent's access requests before they execute."

One control plane for every agent

Enterprises rarely run a single agentic AI platform. Copilot Studio agents often operate alongside third-party and homegrown agents, creating a fragmented control surface. Silverfort extends Identity Security beyond Copilot Studio to deliver unified visibility and control across:

Copilot Studio AI agents

Human identities

Non-human identities, including service and machine accounts

External and third-party AI agents operating outside the Microsoft ecosystem

Strengthening AI security strategy for enterprises

This integration reflects Silverfort's broader strategy to secure AI as identity becomes a primary control plane for enterprises. A long-standing Microsoft collaborator and former Microsoft Partner of the Year, Silverfort continues to expand its role in protecting hybrid and cloud environments. Silverfort is working closely with Microsoft to develop various AI-focused security features.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational deployment, identity is becoming the enforcement layer that determines what agents can and cannot do. Silverfort delivers that enforcement at enterprise scale, analyzing more than 10 billion authentications daily across 1,000+ organizations worldwide, including several Fortune 50 companies.

Silverfort continues to invest in AI-focused security research, including advancements in detecting prompt injection and jailbreak attempts using recursive language modeling (RLM) and other AI security initiatives. By combining deep Microsoft integration, enterprise-scale identity telemetry, and forward-looking AI research, Silverfort is positioning identity as the foundation for securing the agentic enterprise.

Organizations interested in participating in early access can learn more at https://www.silverfort.com/platform/ai-agent-security/.

About Silverfort

The Silverfort Identity Security Platform is the first to deliver end-to-end identity security, protecting every identity in the cloud, on-prem, humans, machines, AI, and everything in between. Our patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP), natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every authentication, enforcing controls and policies, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously, including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less effort. Silverfort is the Identity Security Platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com.

SOURCE Silverfort Ltd