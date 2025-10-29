SilverSky Appoints Bruce Wirt as Chief Commercial Officer

Morrisville, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed extended detection and response (MxDR) services, today appointed Bruce Wirt as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In 15 years of executive leadership, Mr. Wirt has built two nationwide brands and led organizational growth in the $10s of millions. He prides himself on being a friend of the channel and on creating a culture that rewards performance and is a destination for top talent across the industry.

"To join an organization with such an amazing culture of success and innovation is an honor," said Mr. Wirt. "I do not take career moves lightly, but I see this as an opportunity where I can assist in the acceleration of revenue growth and build even greater brand awareness in the markets SilverSky serves. I look forward to working with this amazing group of executives and adding value to this winning team."

"We are looking forward to having Bruce on the team leading our sales and marketing teams," said Richard Dobrow, SilverSky's Chief Executive Officer. "Bruce brings experience in several key areas for us, including a close relationship with the channel and a history of revenue generation. His experience with creating brand awareness will help position SilverSky for our significant growth in the coming years."

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art Managed Detection and Response services are delivered through their global Security Operations Centers, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. To learn more about us, please visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contact:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

SilverSky

[email protected]

SOURCE SilverSky